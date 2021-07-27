4-H’ers delve into robotics

Some of the robot kits students used along with one of the tablets used to program robots. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent A 4-H’er working in a movement program to make her robot circle cups. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Leslie Matthis sits and learns about how to complete some of the robot programming challenges with some of the students in attendance. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

Since 4-H Summer Fun began, children in attendance have had the opportunity to experience many different spectrums of life, both professional and practical — from beekeeping, to gardening, science, animal lessons and more. Their recent event was no different, with them delving into robotics.

During this event kids got to try their hand at building mini robots through kits that they each work on together. Building wasn’t the only thing they did as they even learned the basics on an advance field of study, programming. With that they learned the entry levels of how to input code in order to make their robots follow commands.

They also learned how to manual control and operate robots remotely through apps on a tablet as they worked to solve programming challenges. The most exciting part of the whole program for the 4-H’ers though may have been the fact that they were able to play with every robot they worked on.

As with every event, the kids got to learn from a special guest. This time around it was local Sampson Middle teacher Leslie Matthis. Though she was the guest instructor, she said that she learned from the kids just as much they learned from her.

“These robots with the programming I’ve never actually played with myself,” Matthis said. “So they’re exploring and learning as they go and they’re teaching me because I know nothing about them. I am a big proponent of inquiring and letting them figure things out and being able to facilitate, which is what I see myself as.”

As the 4-H member that was there helping out with the program, Elizabeth Merrill shared her thoughts on providing her young pupils this opportunity. Highlighting that it’s one of the sole reasons why 4-H exists in the first place.

“Our 4-H summer programs give kids an opportunity to learn and explore to, in hopes, enrich them during the summer,” Merrill said. “We just always try to provide them with experiences they may not have during the school year or outside of school.”

“Some of these kids have never gotten the chance to do computer programming or to even play with a robots,” Merrill continued. “So this is just what 4-H does and for some of these kids they may have found a new love today. If they’re enjoying this it may be something they’ll want to explore sometime in their future.”

Matthis also noted that she runs an after school SeaPerch program that teaches about underwater robotics. But she doesn’t teach anything like what she and the children partook in during this program, she conceded, saying how this and 4-H is something she wants to further partner with for her own students.

“I teach nothing like this at the school and I told Elizabeth that I’d love to check these out so that I can let my kids explore with them during our enrichment time,” Matthis said. “I’ve had some of these kids in my SeaPerch program and at Sampson Middle. So I know some of them and they seem to really enjoy what they got to do with this.”

“I’d love to check these out through 4-H and to just have 4-H involved with the school more in general,” she continued. “I’d definitely love to play with these more. You learn while you’re playing and I can definitely see this being an enriching activity that I’d like to use.”

