Elderly Garland man, dog killed in house fire

GARLAND — Authorities have identified a Garland man, whose body was found along with a small dog inside the charred remains of a home destroyed in a fire Thursday morning.

Around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, the Sampson County E-911 Center received a call regarding a house fire at 108 West 7th St. in Garland. Upon arrival, responding emergency units discovered a mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Once the blaze was extinguishing, the bodies of the resident and a small canine were discovered inside the residence.

The resident has been identified as Eugene Beasley, 93.

Fire departments from Garland, Taylors Bridge, Harrells, Clinton, Roseboro, Hickory Grove, Ammon, White Lake and Elizabethtown responded to the fire, in addition to units from Sampson County EMS.

The Sampson County Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation into the cause of the fire. There is currently no indication of foul play, sheriff’s authorities stated in a press release Thursday afternoon.