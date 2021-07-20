Taking care from the air

Photo courtesy of Cindy Ivey | Special to The Independent Photo courtesy of Cindy Ivey | Special to The Independent

SAMPSON COUNTY — If you’re driving by a field in Sampson County and just happen to see a small plane, it’s likely a crop duster being flown by Michael Rivenbark. And this year, Aug. 3 celebrates 100 years of agricultural aviation in the aerial application industry, says the National Agricultural Aviation Association.

Rivenbark grew up in the Wallace, Penderlea area, and his family moved to Topsail Island when he was in high school at Topsail.

“From there, I went to become a boat captain, straight out of high school,” he said. “I was doing that through my 20s.”

“At 30, I had a change direction in life, and that’s when I started doing crop dusting, ag application.”

Rivenbark went to a school in Bainbridge, Ga., where he received his commercial pilot’s license and his agriculture endorsement.

“I came back to work for Henry Moore, who owns Moore’s Aerial.”

He worked for him for a couple of years and then went to the Midwest.

“I ended up flying out there for the next six or seven years I guess,” he said.

From there, Rivenbark bought Moore’s Aerial from Moore when he was ready to retire.

“This is my fifth season of being owner/operator,” he said. “That’s actually flying and running the business. Before I was just flying for somebody else who ran their business in the Midwest.”

His family lives in Morehead City but in the summertime he’s based out of Clinton, which is where his business is based.

“I’m at the airport here in Clinton,” he said.

There’s been a lot of changes, he said, and he’s been bringing in a lot of the new equipment and technology.

“Probably one of the things that I hear the most is that I am crazy, that I’m a daredevil or adrenaline junkie. Maybe there might be a tiny bit of truth in that, but I feel safer in the airplane than I do getting in the car and driving back to Morehead.”

Rivenbark said that there’s a common assumption that what he does is dangerous.

“It’s a very safe occupation if you make it safe occupation. It’s a very dangerous one if you make it a dangerous one.”

He acknowledges that there is some danger, but says that it can be mitigated though smart practices and following safety procedures. He said that he has been brought up big on the safety aspects of his work.

Yet his one frustration is one that is entirely beyond his control — Mother Nature.

“Being behind, and once corn starts tasseling, sometimes customers get antsy. We are behind with the weather and we might have two or three days in a row that the weather doesn’t cooperate. Everybody is wanting to get sprayed as soon as possible, and might not understand that we are doing the best that we can.”

“We can’t dictate Mother Nature. She definitely dictates us.”

What’s his favorite moment?

“The last load of the day,” he said, adding that there’s one other thing that makes his day.

He had a farmer share with him a picture of his corn where, probably two weeks after they had sprayed, where he had found one with stink bugs, and other than that there weren’t hardly any at all.

“He didn’t find much into from the edges where they can get really well … and they were the way they should look, and it was because we treated it with the airplane. He sent me a picture of one bad one and three beautiful ears of corn.”

“He said that was the only ear he found and that he would have hated to have three hundred ears of corn that looked like the one on the far left, the bad one. He said it was because I sprayed and did a good job for them.”

Rivenbark said that there’s a pride in the work that they do that might go unnoticed. He said that that was what he loved the most, but that the last load of the day is when the weather is the most favorable and the air is nice and calm and it has cooled off from a hot day.

