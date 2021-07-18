Edwards retires, honored by city

The Clinton City Council recognized former Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards upon his retirement, effective July 1. Edwards

CLINTON — Recently retired Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards was honored by the Clinton City Council upon his retirement, which was effective July 1.

City Manager Tom Hart shared his respect for the outgoing chief.

“Donald has been an loyal servant to the city for nearly three decades,” said Hart. “Donald has really put it in. Donald was always quick to take blame and give credit. I have always thought that that was a hallmark of good leadership.”

Hart praised Edward’s passion for what he does. Edwards was presented with a few parting gifts after they surplussed his duty weapon and badge.

“I appreciate the words and I appreciate the support that you all have shown, not to just me, but to the Police Department,” said Edwards.

Edwards said that those who were working with him are what made his job enjoyable.

“They made my successes look so great … successes that I have been able to enjoy for my four years (as chief),” he remarked.

Edwards also shared praise for the city department heads. He expressed his appreciation for his family, and their sacrifices too.

“I told someone a while ago that no matter what challenges we have face, we have always had a good time doing it.”

City officials have initiated the process to find his successor, hiring Mercer Group Associates to assist in finding the next chief.

“We are using a recruiting firm that will help us with active recruiting and vetting of the potential candidates,” said Hart previously. “They are actually the outfit that the Council used to hire me.”

Hart made arrangements to have Mercer make a presentation to keep everyone informed of the process in June. The first step is a position analysis, where Mercer will conduct interviews with the stakeholders to figure out the particular needs for the position.

Edwards began as a police officer in 1993 continuing through the ranks to captain in 2012. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Mount Olive College and successfully completed numerous law enforcement-related certification and education courses, including the North Carolina Administrative Officers Management Program.

Edwards was named the interim police chief when he replaced Jay Tilley, who retired in April 2017.

Assistant Chief Anthony Davis is serving as interim chief now upon the departure of Edwards.

Davis is an 18-year veteran of the department, graduate of the Management and Development Program at the N.C. Justice Academy, and director of the Sampson Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) program.

“We are fortunate to have such a strong command staff who I know can carry on the police department’s mission without skipping a beat during this transition,” Edwards stated.

Edwards was chief since 2017, and with the department for more than two decades prior to filling that position.

The cost for the hiring process can vary, said Hart, explaining that the price tag could be anywhere from $18,000 to $22,000, depending on some reimbursable expenses.

“The cost includes advertising and some other expenses the city would otherwise directly incur as part of this process,” said Hart. “The agreement is structured so we pay as we go for the services delivered.”

Once they are finished with advertising, they will start sifting through the applicants and identifying the most promising candidates. Then a short list will be created consisting of the top five to seven most qualified candidates, with continued screening and narrowing down.

This will include references, education attainment, criminal records, credit report, work history and a social media and internet check. From there interviews will then be set up by Mercer, whose staff will provide city officials a packet on each interviewee as well as questions for the interview. Mercer may also assist with negotiating the employment contract.

“There’s a lot of good people involved in it,” said Hart. “And this will give us more active recruitment.”

Lisa Ward with Mercer Group Associates will be the project manager for the search. She has a wide range of background history, including everything from military service to human resources. David Deutsch will be serving as a project consultant. Deutsch was a career city manager with over 40 years of experience. Ellis Hankins will serve as project advisor. He serves as a county and municipal attorney and a visiting professor at multiple colleges.

