‘Back on the road’: Classic cars tour Sampson

A group of the classic cars parked at the Farmers Market during a trip to downtown Clinton. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent 1916 Stanley Steamer Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent More classic cars parked downtown while the club enjoyed lunch at Alfredo’s. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent 1919 Speedster Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Richard Landes takes a rest on his 1923 Studebaker. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Inside look at the broiler that helps run the 1916 Stanley. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent 1927 Marmon Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

The 69th Annual North Carolina Horseless Carriage Club of America’s tour has been coasting the roads of surrounding counties since Monday. With the tour reaching its midway point on Wednesday, the club toured Sampson once again.

This year’s tour, aptly-titled “Back on the Road Again,” translated to 400 miles planned to cover routes through Sampson, Duplin, Cumberland and Johnston counties. This stop marked the group’s second time touring the county.

The tour was approximately a 65-mile trek that started with a visit to local popular tourist spot Hubb’s Farm.

“That was my first time ever going there and they had a bunch of stuff, I was surprised,” said Richard Landes, club member. “They even had a water slide, which I couldn’t believe. Man it was amazing.”

After that stop, it was time to hit downtown Clinton, where the cars drew a crowd after parking at the Farmers Market. There were constant wide eyes peeking around and words of excitement like “this is amazing” and “these are so beautiful.” Naturally the request for photos was in abundance.

The tour group was also smaller than initial planned. According to club member Donna Landes, they were only able to bring 33 cars instead of the planned 40 due to some members’ last-minute health issues. Even with fewer numbers it did little to curb the joy people got just from being able to see the cars.

Prior to making their way back to Clinton, the club traveled 42 miles around the county, visiting places like Elizabeth’s Pecans, Mary Gran Nursing Home and Sampson County History Museum. Then they hit another 126 miles to see the Harrells Museum and Fire Station, the Mad Boar in Wallace and Country Barn, an Amish store in Beulaville.

When talking about the reaching the midway point of the tour, Donna Landes said: “It’s been a time, some parts have been hard, some unexpected and some better than we could’ve hoped for.”

Following the second Sampson visit, they had approximately 181 miles left to tour in the Cumberland County area, with planned visits to sites such as the Airborne and Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville and Falcon’s Children Home, among others.

Richard Landes said he was ecstatic when thinking about how the tour had gone so far.

“It’s been an absolute blast,” he said. “It’s always great when we get to take the cars on the road again, especially when we’re going and seeing places some of us have never seen before.

“Although I’ll tell you what,” he continued, “the best part of the trip so far maybe when we get back to the hotel to call it day; because that means we can finally get out of this hot sun.”

