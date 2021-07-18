Annual pageant winners crowned

Miniature Miss — Allison Bass
Tiny Miss — Kristin Ladd
Little Miss — Saylor Claire Herring
Little Mister — Romeo Castelan Aburto
Among the festivities during last weekend’s Independence Day celebration at Weeks Park in Newton Grove, held July 11, was the annual Little Miss and Mister Pageant was held. Pictured are the 22 contestants that gathered with family and friends at the fire department to see who would be crowned this year’s winners.
