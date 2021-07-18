Annual pageant winners crowned

Miniature Miss — Allison Bass Courtesy Photo| David Johnson Tiny Miss — Kristin Ladd Courtesy Photo| David Johnson Little Miss — Saylor Claire Herring Courtesy Photo| David Johnson Little Mister — Romeo Castelan Aburto Courtesy Photo| David Johnson

Among the festivities during last weekend’s Independence Day celebration at Weeks Park in Newton Grove, held July 11, was the annual Little Miss and Mister Pageant was held. Pictured are the 22 contestants that gathered with family and friends at the fire department to see who would be crowned this year’s winners.

Miniature Miss — Allison Bass

Tiny Miss — Kristin Ladd

Little Miss — Saylor Claire Herring

Little Mister — Romeo Castelan Aburto