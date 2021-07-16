Sheriff’s Office: $5K reward in Wiggins case

A reward is now being offered for information in the disappearance of a Roseboro woman, who has been missing since early June.

“The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who provides information which leads to locating Kiara Renee Wiggins,” a brief statement Friday from the agency read. “Investigators are still investigating Mrs. Wiggins’ disappearance and would encourage anyone having information that may assist in locating her to come forward.”

Sheriff’s authorities offered no other new information on the case in Friday’s announcement of the reward.

On June 21, law enforcement officials announced that Wiggins, 39, was missing and considered in danger. Concerned relatives contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report her missing, saying she had not been seen since nine days earlier, on June 9.

In that same June 21 announcement, sheriff’s authorities said they also had issued warrants on Carl Earl Andre Wiggins, 49, in the June 17 theft of a Ford Excursion out of Bladen, and were seeking to serve those warrants along with question him in the disappearance of his wife.

Carl Wiggins was apprehended June 23 following a multi-county high-speed chase. Law enforcement officers chased Wiggins in the stolen Ford Excursion for roughly 30 miles, through Johnston County, attempting several times to deploy stop sticks before they were successful in stopping the Ford on I-40 in Wake County. Carl Wiggins was subsequently charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen motor vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor probation violation and driving while license revoked. Bond for the charges was set at $160,500.

No charges in connection with his wife’s disappearance have been brought.

Last month, Kiara Wiggins’ older sister Judy Murray told ABC11 that she had talked with her younger sister on a regular basis. They thought the worst when they stopped hearing from her.

“I’m sure she’s not with us no more, but let us find her body and put her at rest,” Murray told ABC11. “We looking. Baby girl, we going to find you one way or the other. One way or the other, baby girl, we looking.”