SRMC welcomes new resident physicians

CLINTON — Sampson Regional Medical Center is proud to introduce its incoming class of resident physicians. For the next one to three years, 11 doctors from throughout the country will train in the local medical community as family medicine, dermatology, and transitional year residents. The Family Medicine Residency welcomes five physicians:

• Dr. Dunia Anwar completed undergraduate work at San Diego State University and is a graduate of Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University.

• Dr. Allison Matte hails from Saline, Michigan and completed both her undergraduate (Michigan State University, Lyman Briggs College) and medical school (Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine) training in her home state. Dr. Matte most looks forward to building strong relationships within the community. “I feel fortunate to do what I love every day and want our patients to know they can trust me to provide compassionate, patient-centered care,” said Matte.

• Dr. Emily Olinger is a graduate of the Cape Fear Valley Transitional Year Residency in Fayetteville, North Carolina and completed medical school at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine Carolinas Campus, South Carolina. Dr. Olinger is also in the Air Force.

• Dr. Iliet Payan is from Florida and graduated from St. Thomas University in Miramar, Florida. She graduated from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine Auburn Campus, Alabama. Dr. Payan looks forward to learning as much as possible to be the best physician she can be for her patients.

• Dr. Jamie Yates is a graduate of College of Charleston and of University of South Carolina School of Medicine.

The Family Medicine Residency Program at SampsonRMC is led by Dr John-Mark Miller, Program Director and Director of Medical Education. During their three-year program, family medicine residents care for patients at Sampson Medical Group of Clinton. In addition to elective rotations for special interests, residents complete rotations in emergency medicine, internal medicine, OB/GYN, NICU, pediatrics, surgery, orthopedics, and community medicine.

Congratulations are in order for Dr. Jarett Casale and Dr. Abigail Hunter who will stay in the SampsonRMC family as dermatology residents. Both Casale and Hunter are 2021 graduates of SampsonRMC’s Transitional Year Residency class and matched into the SampsonRMC Dermatology Residency. Both physicians will train in dermatology offices in Wilmington and Clinton under the supervision of Dr. Jonathan Crane, Program Director.

Transitional Year Residents are led by Dr. Subodh Pal, Program Director. Transitional Year refers to the year of Graduate Medical Education (GME) before a physician chooses a specialized residency program. The Transitional Year Residency covers all general medical areas and exposes physicians-in-training to a wide variety of patients with rotations through different disciplines. Transitional Year Residents include the following:

• Dr. Seth Bernacki is from Austin, Texas and graduated from Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas. He completed his medical school training at University of the Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine in San Antonio, Texas. Dr. Bernacki looks forward to meeting SampsonRMC patients and learning more about Sampson County.

• Dr. Westley Carter is a graduate of Lake Eric College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pennsylvania. He will train at SampsonRMC for one year before moving on to Still OPTI, Northeastern Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri, where he is pre-matched in the Dermatology Residency program.

• Dr. Jesse Dewey comes to Sampson County from Utah. He graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah and then completed medical school at Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Ivans, Utah.

• Dr. Paarth Dodia is from Austin, Texas. He completed undergraduate work at University of Texas at Dallas, received a master’s degree from University of North Texas Health Science Center, and graduated medical school from William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Dr. Dodia looks forward to serving the SampsonRMC community and exploring the beautiful state of North Carolina.

Both Dewey and Dodia have pre-matched with SampsonRMC Dermatology Residency and will remain in the area after this transitional year for dermatology training.

Through affiliation with the Jerry M. Wallace School of Osteopathic Medicine at Campbell University, SampsonRMC is proud to offer a fully accredited residency program. Accreditation is through the Accreditation Council for Graduation Medical Education (ACGME). An accredited GME program improves access to quality health care within the community.