Dems set out to restore historic graves

Slave grave at Ivanhoe Cementery erected in August 1989. It reads ‘In remembence of all slaves.’ Courtesy Photo View of the top of a slave grave honoring unidentified slaves resting in Ivanhoe. It is part of a local restoration project. Courtesy Photo

Inspired by a project by Johnston and Harnett County Democrats, the Democratic Party of Sampson County have followed their lead toward aiming to honor the legacy of African American communities and restore historical African American cemeteries.

Members of the Sampson County Democrats will be heading a project called “Ivanhoe Cemetery Cleanup and Restoration.” The project will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, at the grave site location, at 3970 Ivanhoe Road, Ivanhoe.

“We were invited to a historical cemetery in Dunn, the Wilkins Cemetery,” said Edward Gilliam, Sampson Democrat Party chair. “There, we teamed up with Johnston and Harnett County Young Dems and did some work up there.”

“So I thought it was a pretty good idea to come down here and do one in Sampson County as well to preserve this historical site,” Gilliam added.

As part of the restoration effort, members of the party are asking anyone from the community to come lend a hand. The first objective is the removal of debris in an effort to clean the site. As the project progresses over the coming months, the eventual goal will be to locate the graves and place markers there to let people know just where to find them.

“It’s very, very close to my heart because from what I’m gathering some of my ancestors might be in that same cemetery,” Gilliam said. “My mother’s family is from Ivanhoe and my grandfather and great-grandfather are from this area.”

“So it is very important to me to preserve this history not only for me but for the younger ones and present ones as well,” he said. “I’m also happy that my Third Vice, Garrett Whipkey, is so ecstatic and excited to assist in this as a collaborative effort between us and the other counties as well.”

“I would just add that this is special to me in particular because I, like Ed, grew up in Sampson County around the Turkey area,” Whipkey said. “Ed is African American and I am a white American. So for me part of the specialness of this coming together is that it’s a representation of my view of the Democratic Party.”

“As an organization we’re at our best when bringing communities together to work on projects that are important to all of us, as opposed to dividing us,” Whipkey said. “So, not only am I proud to be from Sampson County, which makes this important for that reason, I’m proud that this is a symbol of the white and black communities coming together for a common goal as opposed to fighting with each other.”

Other Democratic Board members involved with the project include First Vice Chair Ruby Bell, Second Vice Chair Wendy Becton, Secretary Judy Johnson Truitt and Treasurer Billy Todd, as well as Second Vice elect Barbara Faison of the National Federation of Democratic Women. Also chipping in are those who participated in the Wilkins Cemetery project along with President of Harnett County Young Democrats Tyler Fennell and President of Johnston County Young Democrats Daniel Franch.

For inquiries or to RSVP for the project, contact Gilliam at [email protected] or Whipkey at [email protected] Information can also be found on their Facebook, www.facebook.com/ncsampsoncountydems.

