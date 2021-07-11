Finding that science ‘spark’

NC State 4-H Specialist Liz Driscoll demonstrates to students how water passes through different soils. She visited the Cooperative Extension in Sampson as part of the Extension’s Summer Fun Program. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Liz Driscoll, NC State 4-H Specialist, helps students prep for an experiment during her Plant Science visit. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Young pupils play around in some soil soup they used to create mini tie-dyed shirts during the program. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent A pair of 4-H’ers participate in a plant seeding experiment during the Plant Science event. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

CLINTON — The 4-H Summer Fun program continued its in-person learning events Wednesday at the Cooperative Extension office. While students got to learn about bees last time, it was all about plant science this go-around.

“I asked Liz if she would come and she said yes — she’s wonderful and I’m so glad she was able to come for the kids,” Genny Thompson, Extension agent, said. “We pushed around some ideas since some of the kids said they had an interest in plants and she told me she had the perfect day planned.”

During the event, students got dirty with hands-on learning about types of soils, plants and bugs. As with each Summer Fun Program, they were able to experience learning straight from an expert in those particular fields. Their teacher for this program was Liz Driscoll, who’s also a 4-H specialist, from NC State University.

“I’m at NC State and part of Cooperative Extension there,” Driscoll said. “Since Sampson County Cooperative Extension is a partner of ours, when Genny told me that she was interested in getting her 4-H kids excited about plants, soils and bugs, which is totally my subject area, she invited me to come down and do a program and so that’s what we wanted to put together.”

Driscoll called it “a hands-on investigation” around those three areas.

“That’s what we were hoping for and we made a lot messing in doing so,” she remarked.

Some of the experiments in which young pupils were able to partake included digging through dirt and determining difference in soil types; learning how water penetrates through those soils; and learning the basics on how seeding and germination works. They also made mini tie-dyed shirts.

“A couple of big-picture ideas is that there are so many STEM jobs,” Driscoll said. “Since this is agricultural, a lot of them are field-based like kids probably envision when they think about a farmer. But, there are a lot of technical field stuff and so there’s lots of opportunity for employment.”

“So our thought is that we want kids to find their fit, to figure out what they’re passionate about and what’s their spark,” she continued. “So we think through ideas that are authentic and a lot of what we do is stuff that our actual scientists do at the university.”

Both Thompson and Driscoll both further touched on the importance of the opportunity for the children attending this event.

“Part of what 4-H is, is about getting messy and doing things because the only way to actually learn, as we always say, is to learn by doing,” Thompson said. “So, sometimes doing means getting dirty and that’s OK because we like that, the kids even chipped in with clean up.”

“So today wasn’t only about teaching them Plant Science but teaching them to be responsible as well because there is learning in everything we do,” Thompson added.

Driscoll reiterated that it was about sparking that interest, while having fun.

“If they have a positive attitude around our experience, they’re more likely to visit and do it again in the future,” she pointed out. “So at the university we try to provide these kinds of opportunities at the elementary, middle and high school levels. That way if it is a passion, they can find ways to engage at each of those levels.”

“I’m just so glad that Genny connected with me because I think that a lot of times there’s a typical perception that 4-H might just be about livestock,” Driscoll said. “While it is important, there’s a lot of opportunities here. So, if they’re into this they can connect up locally and there’s opportunities at the state level too.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.