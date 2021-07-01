Clinton man killed, another charged in wreck

A Clinton passenger was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle wreck on Boykin Bridge Road, for which the driver has now been charged with impaired driving and other offenses.

The fatal collision happened minutes after 6 a.m. Thursday on Boykin Bridge Road, near Beulah Road.

According to reports from the N.C. Highway Patrol in Sampson County, a 1998, single cab, Ford pickup was traveling north on Boykin Bridge Road, and was passing another vehicle, when it ran off of the left side of the roadway. The driver over-corrected, came back onto the roadway “out of control” and then ran off the right side of the road and overturned, coming to rest on its top, reports state.

The pickup had two occupants. The driver, Miguel Favila, 23, of RJ Lane, Clinton, was not restrained and was transported to Sampson Regional Medical Center for his injuries. As of Thursday afternoon, Favila was in stable condition.

The passenger was identified as Edgar Plata, 22, of Garland Highway, Clinton. He was restrained, but authorities said he was “severely pinned,” and killed as a result of the collision.

Upon being released from the hospital, Favila will be charged with driving while impaired, felony death by motor vehicle, reckless driving, and passing in a no passing zone. f.