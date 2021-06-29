Schools face staffing shortage

File photo

CLINTON — The Sampson County School district is facing a serious shortage of one its most critical assets— teachers.

“Currently our vacancies include 34 certified positions, 12 classified positions plus cafeteria assistants and bus drivers,” said Dr. Wendy Cabral, assistant superintendent for Personnel Services.

These sheer number of vacancies has lead the school district to host a special event on Wednesday, a career fair to focus on these needed positions. The event will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the auditorium at the Sampson County Board of Education building.

“Staffing schools with qualified teachers and teacher assistants for the 2021-2022 school year is extra challenging following a year and a half of required COVID-19 changes to instruction in our schools,” said Brenda Nordin, director of Teacher Support.

Staff say that hosting a career fair like this is just the push they need to get positions filled.

“With Sampson County Schools hosting a career fair, motivated job seekers are more likely to attend rather than only responding to vacancies posted on our website,” said Nordin.

Teacher positions aren’t the only ones that need to be filled said Cabral. She said to visit the school district’s job openings listings for specific details about positions available.

“Our upcoming Career Fair is a great way to see the opportunities available with the Sampson County Schools system,” said Superintendent Dr. David Goodin. “If you believe you have what it takes to make a positive impact on young lives, our career fair is the place to be.”

Right now there is a need for teachers at Hargrove Elementary, all the schools in the Hobbton District, Midway Middle, Midway Elementary and Plain View Elementary. There are also vacancies at all the Lakewood District schools. Positions need to be filled at all the Union District schools as well.

Cabral said that there are around 30 teacher positions posted, but that if there is a need at the elementary schools the listing is just posted as teacher, and there may be more than one vacant position.

“Our turnover rate is typically less than the state average,” said Cabral. “The majority of our resignations are attributed to retirement and finding positions closer to home.”

The central office also has a need for a temporary bilingual social worker through September 2022.

Other positions include bus drivers and cafeteria assistants/cashiers. The cafeteria positions are both full time and part time. Student Advocate/Parent Facilitator is needed at the Sampson Early College High School.

In addition to certified teachers positions there’s a need for teacher’s assistants. TAs must have an associate’s degree or have completed at least 48 semester hours. Additionally they must hold a bus license or obtain one during their first year of employment.

“We will be able to showcase Sampson County Schools by meeting with potential employees face to face,” said Nordin about the Wednesday event.

Cabral said that there is not another career fair scheduled for this summer, but if school administration decides they want another one that they would be happy to organize it.

