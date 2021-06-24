Relay for Life fundraiser set for Friday

Handprints of survivors covered one of the tables at a previous Sampson County Relay for Life.

Where will you be on June 25? That is the date that was chosen for our local Relay For Life event.

Community leaders, Jason and Cortney Guerin, Aundria Grady and Michelle Parker met with American Cancer Society staff partner Brenda Robinson and they have chosen to host a Donation Night in place of the traditional Relay For Life event as planned. COVID has affected us all and the American Cancer Society is no exception.

Want to know how these donations help in our community? Let’s start with our Road To Recovery program that helps to provide free rides to treatment for a cancer patient. We are currently recruiting more drivers as things begin to open up more rides will be requested!

Receiving treatment away from home? No problem — we have that covered as well. The McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge in Greenville, N.C., is a place where a cancer patient and one caregiver can stay for as long as they need to at no cost to them. There are 32 Hope Lodges across the country that the American Cancer Society is funding. We also have a partnership with Extended Stay Hotels that allows a cancer patient to stay at an extremely low cost and sometimes free as well.

We have a partnership with the NFL to raise funds that go into our Community Health Advocates implementing National Grants for Empowerment and Equity (CHANGE) grant program that helps to cover the cost for the underserved and uninsured to receive preventative cancer screenings that will help to detect cancer early for the best treatment outcome. There is also the American Cancer Society National Cancer Information Center that is open 24/7 for cancer patients to reach out for any kind of support that they need or even just someone to talk to. They can be reached at 800-227-2345. Then there is www.cancer.org, a website that is equipped with reliable information about any type of cancer or information about the American Cancer Society you might need.

Let’s not forget the American Cancer Society is currently funding research grants totaling over $11 million right here in our own backyard! Duke Medical Center, UNC, ECU and Wake Forest are currently receiving the bulk of these grants. Information on what these researchers are working on can also be found on www.cancer.org.The American Cancer Society has funded 49 Nobel Prize winners! Someone you know and love has most likely taken a medication (or still is) that was pioneered by this research.

Now that you have some idea of how the American Cancer Society is helping our community, please come by to see us from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 25, and make a tax-deductible donation to our local Relay For Life event. If you can’t come by, you can also make a donation at International Minute Press/103 E. Morisey Blvd, Matthews Health Mart/408 NE Blvd, and Matthews Cards & Gifts/352 NE Blvd., all in Clinton at any time.

We would like to say a special thanks to our sponsors Prestage Farms for their amazing employee contributions, Parker Gas Co. Inc. and Star Communications. Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society and we need your help to continue our mission to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight to a world without cancer. Thank you for your support.

Brenda Robinson is a Senior Development Manager Relay for Life with the American Cancer Society. She covers the Southeast Region and is the lead for Sampson County’s Relay for Life.