Board memberto town’s maskpolicy: ‘Nope‘

Garland Commissioner Jo Strickland, standing, was asked to leave the meeting Tuesday night for refusing to wear a mask.

GARLAND — A contentious discussion broke out at the start of the Garland town meeting Tuesday night over having to wear masks inside the town hall. It was the town’s first in-person meeting since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

“I’m not leaving,” said Commissioner Jo Strickland, who refused to wear a mask. “I have a negative COVID test as of 2 p.m. this afternoon.”

“You are still required to wear a mask,” said Mayor Winifred Murphy.

“Nope,” said Strickland. “There’s no law that says I have got to wear a mask.”

“The policy for the town of Garland is that everyone inside the building will wear one,” said Murphy.

That had been voted on and established by the board at a previous meeting.

Strickland continued to repeat that she was not wearing one and that she had a negative COVID-19 test.

Murphy recessed the meeting briefly and reminded the board that they had all agreed to wear a mask.

“At this time it is up to everybody whether or not Commissioner Jo can stay without a mask,” said Murphy, who added that Strickland could be considered as trespassing if she did not comply with the town’s policy.

“Mayor, I have an ADA exception,” said Strickland, who waved a piece of paper. “It’s a medical exception, and a negative COVID test.”

Strickland was referring to the Americans with Disabilities Act, that provides for such exemptions taking into account one’s health and medical status.

“There’s no risk to anybody,” said Strickland.

She then proceeded to declare who on the board had been vaccinated and that one of the members previously had contracted COVID.

“Who’s at risk?,” asked Strickland. “Nobody. Nobody is at risk.”

Strickland reiterated that she had a negative COVID test, and then proceeded to question whether Murphy wanted to “get into a legal battle with the ADA.” She then stated that she had talked to her lawyer who said that the test was sufficient.

“I thought we had decided on the masks,” said Commissioner Eddie Bronson, Jr..

Murphy replied in the affirmative. The town provided masks outside the front door of town hall.

“I feel like if she can violate it, then anyone else who comes through the door can violate it,” Bronson said.

Bronson made the motion to have her removed, and it was seconded by Commissioner Carolyn Melvin. Everyone raised their hands except Strickland, who left, stating that “they would hear from her attorney.”

Strickland continued to reiterate her points, stating that “it was a mandate and not a law,” arguing back and forth that she was not going to wear one.

Bronson suggested that Strickland’s attorney get with the town’s attorney. Strickland said that that would be good, but that she would not wear a mask, at which point she left. Murphy said that if they allowed exceptions for themselves, then they should allow exceptions for everybody. The board members murmured their agreement.

“I had had a phone call with her previously, before the meeting,” said Murphy, in a call to The Independent on Wednesday. “She agreed that she would wear the mask, so we did not make it a virtual meeting.”

“It’s unfortunate,” the mayor said. “A negative test wasn’t what we agreed to.”

Murphy cited that Garland’s board room is not as large as others in town halls across the county.

“We have had circulation issues,” she said.

The board room has no windows that can be opened, and just one door. In previous years, the room relied entirely on central air but now contains an independent unit.

