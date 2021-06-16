Sign of the times: ‘We are hiring’

A sign on the window of Hardee’s in Clinton states that the dining room is closed. The business has been struggling to stay open, and closing at 6 p.m. due to being short-staffed.

CLINTON — Good customer service and willing employees are two things that are hard to come by, say both the employees and the patrons.

The dining room of the Hardee’s in Clinton remains shuttered, and only the drive-thru is open. Further down Sunset Avenue (N.C. 24), Ruby Tuesday has a sign indicated a $200 sign-on bonus for employees.

“It’s hard, and we are having to work in the morning until whenever we close at 6 p.m.,” said April Tanner, who works at Hardee’s. “We are just short-staffed because nobody has put in any applications.”

Multiple reasons seem to be coming together to create this problem, with companies posting openings faster than applicants can respond. Issues causing people to continue to stay home, such as health issues related to COVID-19 or child care problems with schools slow to reopen.

If all of that wasn’t enough, for some the issue is career uncertainty, with jobs having permanently vanished over the past 15 months. Then there are those who find they are receiving more money from federal and state jobless assistance than they made before, causing them to take time choosing their next path.

“We are trying to do what we can do to try to stay open as long as we can,” Tanner said.

They are having to close their restaurant at 6 p.m., and the sign on the door states that “Due to staffing issues, only our drive thru is open.”

This frustration is impacting customer experiences as well, Tonya Parrish said about a recent trip to Wendy’s.

“We were in the drive-thru line, and my son wanted a cheeseburger,” said Tonya Parrish. “It was after school and he hadn’t had lunch. We sat in line for about 25 minutes.”

She said that the line there is always long, but they waited, and an employee came out right as they got up to the intercom to take their order.

“This guy comes out and says we’re not serving anymore. He said that they were short-staffed and they needed to close.”

Wendy’s, like Hardee’s, doesn’t have their dining room open either, which is something a lot of fast food restaurants started to do during the pandemic.

But people staying home because of unemployment benefits is drawing the attention of lawmakers in North Carolina. The extension of the federal benefits has been just recently put into the crosshairs of the N.C. House of Representatives.

“The House has passed the Get North Carolina Back to Work Act, which will end ‘extra’ federal unemployment benefits,” said N.C. Rep. John Bell in a Facebook post earlier last week on June 3. “It was approved by a vote of 71-36, with my strong support. It now goes to the Senate.”

The roughly 245,000 people in North Carolina currently qualified for unemployment benefits are receiving the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation. This is on top of their other state or federal aid. That federal program is set to expire nationwide in early September, yet about two dozen states already have decided to cut off the supplement early.

Those staffing woes are not limited to just the restaurant business. Dr. Cindy Davis at Tram Road Animal Hospital says that they have been struggling hard to find staff.

“We had adds online with Indeed, ZipRecruiter, you name it,” she said. “We have had ads all over the place.”

They’ve posted on Facebook and relied on word of mouth in the community.

“We need to hire assistants as well as receptionists,” said Davis.

They had more than 90 applicants show interest in their ad through Facebook, and about 30 actually submitted applications, per protocol. Ambassador Hiring and Staffing has three positions for applicants in Clinton alone listed on their website, and one of them has been listed since Sept. 20, 2020. On Elizabeth Street, Temporary Connections has had their board posted full with positions, despite COVID.

“More than half of those gave us references for us to reach out to, and the resume and everything that goes along with our application process,” Davis said. “We set up 12 interviews. Three people showed up.”

The rest of them didn’t even bother to call and try to reschedule or even say they found another job and weren’t interested anymore.

“It’s pitiful,” said Davis. “They would completely ghost us.”

They had one girl they hired and she left at lunch and didn’t come back.

“And being a small business owner, we can’t compete with what they are making with minimum wage right now with all the extra add bonuses for unemployment,” Davis remarked.

Legislators in North Carolina say employers tell them they can’t fill vacancies despite the lure of higher wage offerings and bonuses, harming major industries like manufacturing and restaurants and hotels. Under the proposed bill, the extra benefits would expire 30 days after the bill became law.

“It’s sad, it’s really really sad,” said Davis. “Business are just looking for reliable people who want to get a good job done, show up every day and be committed. That’s just not what we are seeing anymore.”

“We try to be family-friendly here, and there are lots of moms here, so kids are always welcome at the office. The breakroom is turned into a daycare more often than not.”

Davis said the other unseen side of all this is in animal care, where they don’t have enough staff to see all the patients. Then people go to emergency vets, and they are bogged down too.

“The Veterinary ER are literally turning people away because there is not enough staff to run the ERs right now.”

She said that pet owners have had times they have had to wait five and six hours, late at night, to get their animals seen.

“We literally can’t get enough people in to work these cases.”

And those who are working are facing the difficult situations like Tanner, with staffing issues.

“It’s been hard for the staff working inside, because they have been having to work morning and night shifts and we’re just trying to get by,” said Tanner.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.