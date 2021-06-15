NEWTON GROVE — There was an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Newton Grove, the details of which are currently under investigation, according to reports from the Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities.

The officer’s name was not immediately disclosed and investigations are underway. It was unclear what injuries were sustained, by whom or their severity. General information on the incident was released by sheriff’s officials around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, about two hours after the shooting reportedly occurred.

Prior to that, the Town of Newton Grove posted a Facebook message alerting residents to the shooting.

“Please be on alert in town. There has been an officer involved shooting in Newton Grove,” the town’s message read. “The Sampson County Sheriff’s Department along with the SBI are investigating. Prayers for all involved. Please respect our wishes and try to avoid the circle at this time. We will update more when we can. Thank you.”

According to sheriff’s authorities, around 2:40 p.m., the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the officer-involved shooting, which involved the Newton Grove officer within the city limits of Newton Grove.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly investigating the circumstances that led to the officer-involved shooting. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

“Preliminary reports indicate that a Newton Grove Officer responded to a report of a female victim who had been kidnapped and raped,” a brief press release from the Sheriff’s Office read. “It was originally reported the suspect was holding the victim against their will and was armed with a firearm.”

“At this time the investigation is very active and we have no further details to offer at this time,” the press release stated.