Colwell’s ‘Pivotal’ impact

The 2021 Pivotal Dark Horse Award and Order of the Long Leaf Pine recipient, Mrs. Hazel Colwell. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Dr. James R. Simeon, Former Superintendent with tear filled eyes as he speaks on his friends big day. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Dr. Stewart Hobbs, Former Superintendent Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Cindy Falatovich, Former Board Member, also teared up during her speech. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Angela Whitehead during one of her musical tributes to Mrs. Hazel Colwell. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Wanda Coleman, devoted member of the Mrs. Hazel Colwell Fan Club. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Rev. Leonard Henry, First Baptist Church Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Mrs. Hazel Colwell breaks down next to her son Dr. Travis Colwell during her daughter Tonya Colwell’s speech. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Mrs. Hazel Colwell still emotional after sharing an embrace with Mistress of Ceremony Carol Worley. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent With her children Travis and Tonya on each side, Mrs. Hazel Colwell tightly holds her 2021 Pivotal Dark Horse Award. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent The 2021 Pivotal Dark Horse Award provided by Glorious Custom Designs. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Mrs. Hazel Colwell’s Order of the Long Leaf Pine award. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent With a huge smile after her speech, Mrs. Hazel Colwell finally understood ‘Why Me?’ Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Mrs. Hazel Colwell grins gleefully with her awards. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

Many gathered at Clinton High School this week to celebrate a momentous occasion for an even more monumental person, Mrs. Hazel Greene Colwell. Surrounded by those dear to her heart, and her to theirs, she was honored with the Pivotal Dark Horse Award.

After dedicating over 60 years of service to Clinton City Schools as both a teacher and a member of the Clinton City Board of Education, Colwell’s done more than enough to earn her honor, just the second recipient of the recognition following the late Dale Johnson.

“I’m so thankful for everyone that made this ceremony possible, but I want to tell you all a little something,” Colwell said with tear filled eyes. “When Carol Worley told me about today and to make sure that I keep the date on June 8 open, I didn’t think much of it. Then when she finally told me about what was happening and about the award. I actually thought about not even coming,” Colwell said, as the venue’s attendees laughed.

It’s an award a humble Colwell felt she didn’t deserve, consistently asking herself, “Why Me”?

“Why are you honoring me?” she asked Worley when informed of the award. “Over the last week I wrestled with what I was going to say because my thoughts were of ‘Why me?’ Why honor me, why do I deserve this honor cause Lord knows I don’t deserve it. When I think of all the hundreds of thousands of people that are so worthy of this honor, I still say why me?”

Though Colwell felt like she didn’t deserve the award, there were plenty others who thought differently. Gov. Roy Cooper named Colwell an ambassador of North Carolina. Former N.C. Rep. Dr. Larry Bell also presented Colwell with the most prestigious award any North Carolinian can garner from a governor — the Order of Long Leaf Pine.

More than 20 people spoke about Colwell at the Pivotal Dark Horse Award ceremony, from family, church pastors and former superintendents to school board members, students and others. Each was given two minutes to speak, and not one finished within the given time.

“It a pleasure to honor Mrs. Cowell who is and has always been a rock star,” Dr. James R. Simeon, former superintendent, said. “She was the model for others and not only is she a rock star but a rock — never wavering, ever dependable and always the one that others can count on and the one with wise thoughts to guide. Limiting my celebration of Hazel Colwell to two minutes is like trying to limit Einstein’s theories to two minutes.”

“I hope that you can bare with me because my voice is failing me,” Wanda Watkins, retired Campbell Women’s Basketball coach, said. “But, there was no way I could miss this event for Mrs. Hazel Colwell. I’m honored to be part of this special occasion because I can’t think of anyone more deserving. I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on you receiving this award. As you are the best of the best and you are in a class and league of your own.”

“Today we celebrate Mrs. Hazel Colwell and what a day it is. My name is Wanda Coleman and I represent the Mrs. Hazel Fan Club. I’ve been a member since high school and still am today,” said Coleman. “In high school she was known as the one to gets things done and it was how she got things done that still resonates with me today. Patience, kindness and diligence are my memories of her. If we could bottle the love that Mrs. Colwell projects and spread it around our community, we would make that national and international news as the most wonderful place on earth to live.”

Colwell’s two children Dr. Travis and Tonya Colwell were in attendance, seated right next to their beloved mother.

“I’m very proud of my mom and I love my mom with all of my heart — she’s made me and my sister who we are,” Travis Colwell said. “She still continues to push us to be more than we are. She’s sacrificed so much to give us the things she wanted us to have no matter what it was. And, I’ve seen her do that, not just for us, put for other people. Because if you came up to my mom or ever came into her house you were her child now.”

“When I went over to her house to congratulate her she was arguing with me saying she doesn’t deserve it and asking why me,” he said. “I hope that after hearing what people have said, you see why you: Because of your service, dedication and love. You’ve been and continue to be my rock, you do deserve this and you’re blessed. But even more than that I know that I’m blessed because you are my mom.”

“I thank God for you everyday,” said Tonya Colwell. “Every good and perfect gift comes from above — James 1:17. To me mom is perfect. She had students, colleagues and everyone that looked up to her. For two little ones growing up surrounded by all that love, you’d think we might be jealous at times. But that perfect mom, that rock and that super woman, was able to show us all the love and then some that we needed.”

“She was and still is our hero, God is amazing and I just thank him this day for putting you in our lives,” Tonya Colwell said with tears. “I love you mom, you’ve been faithful and true so sit back and let everybody show you what you deserve. You’ve applauded for everyone else; it’s your time to be blessed.”

Worley came to Clinton about 25 years ago, Colwell was one of the first ones she met.

“She welcomed me; her and her whole family have taken me in,” Worley said. “She has been a role model and a rock in the community and all the things people said about her was absolutely true. I lost my mother at a young age and she has been that. Whatever’s been going on you can always come to her for Godly and wise counsel. So, for me it was fitting, on the eve of my mother’s birthday, to be able to put on something of this magnitude for someone who has stepped into that role for me.”

“I know that God always brings people into our lives for a reason. I just can’t help but truly thank God for bringing and putting her in my life,” she added.

The entire Clinton City School Board of Education and staff assisted in organizing the ceremony, echoing Worley’s excitement to honor Colwell.

During the ceremony, Colwell received another surprise in the form a Commemorative Book of Loving Tributes, filled with letters and tributes sent in about Colwell from the many people who have felt Colwell’s impact throughout their lives. Letters will still pouring in after Tuesday’s ceremony.

While Colwell grew up in Montgomery County, her love for teaching and people was born here. She has been a resident of Sampson County for some 70 years, an educator nearly her entire life.

“You know I never really thought about why I became a teacher but I was an only child and that may have drawn me to children,” Colwell stated. “I’ve taught cats and dogs and I’ve taught lots of them in my life because I like teaching I guess. My first encounter with teaching came in elementary school where I had one teacher that taught all the classes. Then when I got to high school I had a home economics teacher, Dorothy Parks, that impacted my life. So when I went to college, that of course was my major.”

With her interest for teaching piqued and her mind set for her career, Colwell would go on to attend and graduate from the school now known as North Carolina Central University,

“I was just drawn to young people because I think it’s so important to instill in them at a young age skills and values,” Colwell noted. “So, I guess I just though high school was the right age.”

While in college she also joined her life-long sisterhood as a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

“In high school my home economics teacher had a Delta sweater and she would hang that sweater on the back of her chair,” Colwell said. “It was the prettiest sweater I have ever seen in my life. She’d tell us you can’t put that on, you’ve got to go college, keep your grades and she’d go on and on about how to become a Delta.”

“I lived in the country so I didn’t know anything about sororities and fraternities, so that was my first impression of a Delta woman,”she continued. “Of course when I went to college my mind was set, I wanted to be a Delta.”

Colwell returned to Sampson County in 1953 at the age of 21. She’d follow in Parks’ footsteps, getting her first job as a home economics teacher at Sampson High School, kicking off a career in education and ultimately leading her down a path that would affect countless lives and lead many to want to honor Colwell’s lifelong achievements.

“A Pivotal Dark Horse is a life-long and/or long-term supporter of Clinton City Schools who has positively influenced and impacted students, staff, parents and the community,” Tuesday’s event program read. “Mrs. Colwell is a respected pillar of the community who has dedicated her life to the service of others, cultivating the moral foundation of the community and promoting positive outcomes. Three words that come to mind when thinking about her contributions are Phenomenal, Influential and Inspiring. Mrs. Colwell’s work as an outstanding teacher, a devoted member of the Board of Education, a dedicated member of several civic, school and church organizations, and most of all, a true friend, exemplifies the values of a Pivotal Dark Horse!”

By the end of the night Colwell was so overwhelmed by emotion she never made it through all of her speech. Though she didn’t, there was one part she never got to that she didn’t want to leave out.

“I could go on and on about my work and services, my failures, successes and victories. I could go on and on about my honors and recognitions, which speaks to my dedication and service to others, for I have been blessed,” Colwell said. “Most of all, I hope that I have made a difference in the lives of my students and people.”

“Maybe, just maybe, others noticed some qualities in me, that help qualify me to receive the distinctive honor of the 2021 Pivotal Dark Horse and the Order of the Long Leaf Pine awards,” she stated.

She expressed her thanks to many others, from those in education to her Savior.

“To the Clinton City School Board members, past and present, it has been a distinct honor and joy to serve in this school system. I give thanks to my God for the opportunity to make Clinton my home and to serve people,” Colwell remarked. “My prayer is that my works have spoken of my dedication and that I have been a beacon of God’s light and a positive role model for the Clinton school system and community.”

“I give God, this school board and administration all the praise and glory as I accept the 2021 Pivotal Dark Horse Award with humility and gratefulness,” she added.

When all was said and done Colwell eventually found an answer to that question she kept asking herself “Why Me?”

“As I said it was struggle for me to write down reasons to answer the question ‘Why Me’ for these honors,” Colwell said following this week’s event. “I was terrified about what I was going to say and it took considerable time and effort. It took eight days to write my speech and I used many resources to try and help me.”

“I’d write a little bit, go about my work then comeback and write a little more, then I’d think this don’t make sense. So, I’d start over again,” she said. “Since I’m a Christian, I turned to God and asked him to help me with it and he said just speak from your heart.”

After she finally finished writing her speech, Colwell said the Lord spoke to her and answered her tireless question.

“I went to bed that night the Lord began to work on me,” Colwell said with great emotion. “He did he finally say to me, ‘You may not deserve that award, but you’ve just been blessed. It’s your time and I am blessing you, so that is the answer to your ‘Why Me.’”

