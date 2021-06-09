Dark Horses take the next step

Not even the blazing sun could keep family and loved ones away from the ceremony. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Members of Clinton High’s Class of 2021 march toward their seats. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Clinton High members of the JROTC Color Guard kicked off graduation. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Lyle Brewington, part of the Clinton High Class of 2021, stops to flash his diploma and a smile. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent CHS Senior Vice President Carrington Dirks shares her diploma acceptance with her teacher and mom Jennifer Dirks. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Carroll Tyleyeon grins wide after receiving his diploma. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Bailey Spell smiles with her father and CHS soccer coach Brad Spell as she claims her diploma. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Irvin Tanner pauses to strike a gleeful grin after obtaining his diploma. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Class of 2021 Senior Class President Olivia Gillespie gives the farewell speech to her fellow peers. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

CLINTON — With the sun ever-present, beaming down from above, it was a quick but beautiful ceremony at Clinton High this past Saturday as theClass of 2021 officially graduated, bringing local commencement ceremonies to a close across Sampson County.

To kick the day off, Senior Class Vice President Carrington Dirks addressed her fellow graduates and those in attendance with a warm welcome. Some of what she highlighted was the magnitude of making it to graduation, faced with the tremendous challenge that has been COVID.

“To my fellow classmates, the monumental day that we have awaited for so long is finally here,” Dirks said. “We have made it through 13 years of school, state testing, three different principals, masks, social distancing, virtual learning, as well as the pandemic.”

“Some of you have been together since kindergarten and some have come into our lives along the way,” Dirks continued. Today is the closing of one door and the opening of another. We have all made amazing memories together. Through the good times and COVID, we have stuck together.”

“We will always be the Clinton High Class of 2021,” she stated. “I wish you the best of luck in whatever you do in life. I hope that each of you fulfill your dreams.”

The Dark Horses celebrated 146 students in the Class of 2021, but one was posthumously honored. A shooting in Dunn last year claimed the life of Jahiem Currie. He was not there, but was not forgotten.

Before the presentation of diplomas, Assistant Principal Dr. Julie Malcolm spoke on Currie.

“I want to take the opportunity to remember Jahiem Currie, who would’ve been seated among the Class of 2021 this morning,” Malcolm said. “His seat is exactly where it should be, preserved among his classmates and friends. His seat is marked with a white bow to remind each of us that he is here in spirit and always in our hearts.”

“He embodied the inner spirit of a Dark Horse. He is certainly not forgotten this morning in what would’ve been a milestone in his young life, just as it is for our graduates,” she added.

Malcolm also alluded to the scholarship monies earned by the Class of 2021, which tallied to a massive total of $3,622,011.

The long awaited handing out of the diplomas flew by, with the sun beating down more and more. When it was over all, Senior Class President Olivia Gillespie’s gave a farewell speech, offering departing words to her classmates.

“Today is finally the day as a class we are graduating,” Gillespie said. “In elementary school, our school counselor, Mr. Moore, had a cool 2021 slide outside of his office. As an elementary school student I believed the year 2021 was ages away, but here we are, minutes away from being Clinton High alumni.”

“I can’t help but remember all the exciting memories we have had over the pas 13 years,” she continued. “Memories such as getting sprayed by the fire truck at Butler Avenue, graduating eighth grade and finally enter the big leagues of high school. And, of course having a senior year during a global pandemic.”

Gillespie spoke on the closeness of her class and how they’ve pushed each other to greater heights.

“The Class of 2021 is more than just a grade in school or a class — we are a family,” she said. “We have supported one another through our academics, sports and clubs by pushing each other to reach our goals.”

“No other class in history has experienced the difficulties that we have, especially during our senior year,” Gillespie continued. “We are the first class to wear masks, to have a virtual pep rally and homecoming court. And, the first to follow health precautions when supporting our Dark Horse athletics teams.”

“We should have great pride in ourselves for adapting to a year like the one we’ve had,” she added. “No matter if you came to school all year, only returned for a little while or mainly virtual. We have supported each other in the main obstacle that is COVID. We have definitely left our mark behind.”

In concluding her speech, Gillespie wished her peer luck, noting that she is excited to see what each become because they are equipped and ready to handle that future.

“We will soon be traveling on our own paths and I know that each one of us has a bright future ahead,” Gillespie said. “I know this because of the great foundation we built upon as Clinton High students.”

“We have been given many keys to be successful in life,” Gillespie continued. “Remember as you turn your tassels today that the key to your future rests on your shoulders and in your hands.I would just like to thank every teacher, administrator, counselor and staff member at Clinton High that helped us become who we are today. I’m excited to see where the Class of 2021 ends up because I know you will do great things. Always remember Class of 2021, no matter where you go, you will always be a Dark Horse.”

