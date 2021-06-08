Knowles named top teacher

Ashley Knowles works at her desk in her classroom at Union Middle. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

The Union Middle School staff doubled its districtwide awards for 2021-22, garnering another Sampson County Schools honor, with Ashley Knowles landing the coveted Teacher of the Year award.

Union Middle’s Dr. Theresa Melenas was already selected as Principal of the Year for 2021-22.

Knowles, an art teacher at Union Middle, was surprised by being named for the award, noting that it was an honor and there were others just as deserving of the recognition.

“I feel very honored that my fellow teachers and coworkers would nominate me to be the school teacher of the year,” Knowles said. “I also feel honored that after a couple of interviews and a panel coming to visit and observe my classroom, that they would choose me to be the county teacher of the year.”

“I’m sure there are hundreds of other teachers more deserving than me,” she continued. “I’m thankful that they think enough of me to allow me to hold this position until the next school year.”

Knowles also alluded to her shock about earning the award.

“I was very shocked that I got Teacher of the Year for our school — that was a complete surprise,” Knowles said. “I had no idea about that. I knew I was in the top three of the different teachers throughout the county and that was sort of a surprise too.”

She also said that her students played a big role in this happening, especially during the panel visit.

“The day that the panel came into my classroom, really I owe it to my students because they did such a phenomenal job,” she said. “I was worried that they would be nervous having a group of people come into the classroom to watch them, so I assured them that they weren’t there to look at them but to look at me.”

The news still came as nothing less than a shock.

”I really think that I don’t feel like I deserve it so I’m still not 100% sure it’s real,” said Knowles.

Knowles worked for The Sampson Independent during her final year in high school before attending community college for graphic design at Johnston. She’d only spend a year there before getting a job working for an insurance company as a customer service representative. For Knowles, however, that wasn’t the path for her.

“After I got the job with the insurance company, I stayed there for nine years,” Knowles said. “Even though I had my agent’s license, I just knew that was not right for me. It was a great job, I loved the people, it was lots of stability there, but I just knew that was not what I was supposed to be doing for the rest of my life.”

This eventually led to her first encounter with teaching. While attending church, her pastor mentioned a children’s minister position open in the church. That opening was the sign that Knowles felt she’d been looking for.

“It had never crossed my mind before to work with children — not once,” Knowles said. “But, there in that service I really felt the voice of the Lord speaking to me and telling me that this is what I needed to do. And I always try to do what He says to do.”

After that calling, Knowles put in her notice and walked away from the insurance life. From there, she worked part-time as a children’s church director while finishing school. Before long, she found herself at Union Middle.

“A year after I finished school, the job here at Union Middle became available and I had an art background because of the year I went to Johnston,” she said. “Things have just worked out since then. It’s been one perfect thing after the next.”

“So, it’s nothing that was planned on when I was 18, 19 or even 24,” Knowles added. “I had no idea, but it’s just worked out that this is my forever career. I love my students, my job and what I do.”

Knowles went on to share her love for her students and how she relates to them personally.

“Even on days when my kids make me mad and really disappoint me, it eventually just makes me love them even more,” Knowles stated. “I wasn’t the best student when I was in middle school and high school. I sort of had to grow into myself. So some of the kids that need me most, I get them and I have relationships with those kids and their families.”

“So yeah, I love what I do and this is perfect, I’ll never do anything else,” she continued. “Teaching art to sixth, seventh and eight graders, this is me and this is what I want to do.”

Reflecting on her journey to becoming Sampson County School’s Teacher of the Year, she shared gratitude to those who helped and influenced her along the way.

“I’m thankful our church, Holly Grove, offered me the opportunity to work and minister to those children,” Knowles stated. “And, I’m thankful that Dr. Melenas allowed me the opportunity to come into this building to teach kids without a bonafide teaching certificate.”

“I got my certificate through lateral entry, so I’m glad she had enough confidence in me to bring me into the building,” she continued. “I’m thankful that my coworkers chose me and I’m thankful that the panel enjoyed my class the day that they came.”

She also highlighted that her reason for continuing to teach is to imprint the importance of art on her students’ everyday lives.

“I really look forward to teaching kids. I want to teach them art is not just drawing or coloring, but art is everywhere,” Knowles remarked. “Art is in their daily lives and I just want them to see the correlation between art and everything else.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd. and like us on Facebook.