New library director checks in

The Sampson‐Clinton Public Library System has resumed normal operations this week, including the lead branch at J.C. Holliday Library in Clinton. File photo|Sampson Independent

A Harrells Christian Academy graduate is back on familiar grounds in Sampson County, hired to take the reins of the Sampson-Clinton Public Library System.

The county selected Kelsey Edwards of Willard as the new director, effective June 28. Edwards said she was thankful for the opportunity.

“I look forward to getting to know the library staff and all of the people, places, and communities that make Sampson a great county,” Edwards stated. “I always strive to deliver excellent library service that extends beyond the walls of the library buildings and look forward to continuing that here in Sampson County.”

Edwards is no stranger to the area, having served since 2015 as director of neighboring Bladen County’s library system, overseeing 10 staffers in three different branches. In all, she has had a 14-year career in library services, starting out as a library aide, then library associate in the Pender County Public Library system from 2007 to 2012, before advancing to librarian and then to a local and state history manager post within the Cumberland County Library system from 2012‐2015.

After attending Harrells Christian Academy, Edwards went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Biology from UNC‐Wilmington and a Master of Library Science from North Carolina Central University.

“We were delighted to find a candidate familiar with directing the operations of a rural library system, but more importantly someone whose experiences in a rural system clearly demonstrate an ability to lead staff, to effectively manage budgets, administer grant dollars and develop library services and resources,” County Manager Ed Causey stated in a press release. “Ms. Edwards’ experience as the project manager for Bladen County’s migration to NC Cardinal will be particularly beneficial to us as we embark upon the same process for our libraries beginning in September.”

Libraries resume operations

Edwards joins the Sampson‐Clinton Library system just as it resumes normal operations after the COVID‐necessitated restrictions of the past months.

As of June 1, J.C. Holliday is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., reserving time each morning and evening for extra cleaning and sanitizing). The Roseboro, Garland and Newton Grove branches are also open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and by appointment on Wednesday. Those branches will be closed for lunch each day from 1-2 p.m.

According to officials, curbside services will continue by request. Patrons should contact their local branch for more information.

Social distancing must still be observed by those visiting library facilities, county officials said. While masks are simply recommended for those not vaccinated, they are required in those areas specifically designated for children (per CDC guidance). Appointments are accepted for computer use in 30‐minute increments; however, walk‐ins and time extensions can be accommodated if there are computers available for use. County officials said staff will wear masks while they are providing close assistance at computer desks as social distancing cannot be achieved, and patrons are asked to do the same.

“Although our staff remain mindful of the need to protect the health of our patrons by observing COVID protocols and being diligent in our sanitation of spaces and materials, they are excited to once again serve the public face to face,” stated Assistant County Manager Susan Holder, who has served as interim library director since the departure of the previous director. “They personally know and genuinely care about their patrons, ensuring their needs are met by selecting books geared to their specific interests and delivering them curbside. They have truly endeavored to offer excellent customer service even in a pandemic.”