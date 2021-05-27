Sampson County Schools honorees

Anthony Butler was recognized for being the 2020-2021 Extraordinarily Exceptional Educator for Sampson County Schools. Two juniors from Midway High School, including Carter Godwin and Marley Ray (not pictured) were elected as SkillsUSA State Officers for the 2021-2022 school year. Lauren Strickland, media specialist, was recognized for her recertification of National Boards Certification.

CLINTON — Sampson County Schools staff and teachers were recognized at the last board meeting for furthering their education.

At Hobbton Middle School Karen Fay earned bachelors of Science in Elementary Education from Grand Canyon University.

At Lakewood High School Jay Faircloth earned his master Degree in secondary education from Liberty University and Brandon Powell earned his Master’s Degree in business education from NC A&T.

At Midway Elementary School Crystal Wilson earned her Associate’s Degree in Early Childhood Applied Science.

At Midway High School Cheri Polluck earned her Master’s in administration from Campbell University.

Angela Burley earned her Bachelor’s Degree in December at Salemburg Elementary and Gleana “Sandy” Blanks earned her Bachelor’s Degree in December as well.

Donna Thomas, from the Sampson Early College High School, received her doctoral in educational leadership from UNC-Wilmington.

At Union Elementary School Linda Faison earned her Bachelor’s Degree, Jayre Samantha Flores earned her second Associate’s Degree, Kiara Beatty Williamson earned her Bachelor’s Degree, Ambar Banos earned her Bachelor’s Degree and Lauren Saeger earned her Doctorate of Musical Arts.

Dan Chabot earned his Master’s in administration from Liberty University at Union High School.

Union Middle School’s Wendy Santivanez, earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Fayetteville State University.

And in the county office County Office Maria Faulkner earned Bachelor’s Degree for birth-kindergarten and Alma Cardoso earned an Associate’s Degree.