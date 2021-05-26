Banking vet set for retirement

Bill Scott happily smiling with his loving wife Darby. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent During a dedication of the Sampson Partners building in Clinton last year, Paul Viser, left, speaks about the contributions of First Citizens Bank and Bill Scott, executive vice president. Bill Scott, a member of the Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, makes a presentation to local officials.

After 40 years of dedication to banking that is coming to its conclusion First Citizens Bank in Clinton, William K. “Bill” Scott has finally embraced his retirement. His final day on the job is set for June 1.

“Retirement, I heard people say for years you’ll know when you get there. So, I hadn’t thought about it until a couple of years ago and my thought was, ‘well, I probably should be thinking about it,’” said Scott, the longtime senior vice president of Business Development at First Citizens in Clinton. “I turn 67 years old this year and I thank the good Lord that I feel like I could continue working if I wanted to.

However, he and wife, Darby, a retired school teacher, want to travel. In retirement, they won’t have to rush back. About 12 to 18 months ago, Scott picked a date and “it was here like that and it’s just amazing how fast time goes by,” he added.

Scott is a lifelong North Carolina native from Monroe. He grew up there and graduated from Monroe High School, going on to attend University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where he graduated in 1976. Banking wasn’t his first path either. While at UNCC, he took an interest in biology.

“It was during my stay in college that I gravitated towards the biological sciences. So, I was a biology major and I particularly enjoyed the botany, zoology and icktheology, the outdoor types of things,” Scott said. “So I thought that, well, that was my passion.”

He also met his loving wife while attending UNCC, a chance meeting that started in a cafeteria.

“We both went to UNCC and I was working in the cafeteria as a runner, which basically meant I switched out empty trays with fresh ones when chefs needed hot food, plus I cleaned and whatnot. “Then I spotted this young good looking lady one day that was in the line and thought to myself, ‘man she looks good.’”

“We eventually got to know each other a little bit. With both of us in college we didn’t have a lot of money,

Scott continued while smiling. “It led to our first date where I took her to like a grocery store or something. We both went together because there was a gasoline shortage and that was kind of our first little event.”

“Of course from there our love grew and then we were married in 1975,” Scott stated.

Scott was already living his passion out prior to and during college where he worked on a golf course. His journey after college landed him a job working as a park ranger but he’d only be there a few years. With a new family to think about, he needed something more sustainable and banking became the answer.

“Through summer in high school and throughout college I worked on a golf course mowing greens and the like. I loved to see the way grass looked when they’ve mowed it, like at a baseball game. I loved that visual and that’s what I loved about working on a golf course, how you could mow the greens up and down,” Scott remarked with a smile.

“Then I went to work as a park ranger in Union County at a little place called Cane Creek Park. I worked there a couple of years and we’d been married for five years and had our first daughter,” he continued. “My wife was a school teacher then and I was working weekends and holidays. Then we thought with me being gone and her being over here, it wasn’t as conducive as it needed to be for our family.”

This is what eventually led Scott to pursue banking, a job that started back in 1981.

“With a new daughter, I started looking for some, what was called then, regular hours. Everybody knows a banker has regular hours. At least that’s the common perception,” he chuckled. “But, I started looking for banking and as a biology guy I didn’t know a debit from a credit.”

He was taking evening classes at the American Institute of Banking in downtown Charlotte.

“There they taught me the things I needed know and be aware of as a banker,” Scott continued. “After a couple of years of that I found myself excited about learning new things. The more I pursued banking you kind of graduate up. I was a teller, an assistant branch manager, a branch manager and business banker. The more I got to interact with people, the happier I became in learning ways I could lend my skillset to their success. So I just found banking was a wonderful fit.”

Scott was back living and working in Monroe when the opportunity to come to Clinton arose. After getting a tip from a banker friend, who had worked in Fayetteville, he heard about an opening here.

“I had never heard of Clinton before, being from the Piedmont part of the state. We didn’t come through here for anything so I’d never been to Clinton,” he remarked. “A good friend whom I trusted in Monroe that I worked with had heard about an opening here.”

“He told me that he thought I’d be a good fit for the job and that’s how I first came to Clinton. Fortunately enough I got the position and that’s what created our move here,” Scott said. “That started a wonderful journey and it’s just been good.”

Now that his working days are nearing an end, Scott said he was thankful for everything that has come his way in life.

“I could not be more thankful for the people that helped me along the way — the people who taught me stuff and the mentors I had that took me under their wing. I view the people here as my coworkers; I’m nobody’s boss,” Scott said. “We’re a team, we work together and that’s how I’ve approached everything I’ve done.”

“So, I’m thankful for everybody that’s helped in my education along the way. I’m thankful for all my successes along the way and the opportunities I’ve been afforded through the bank,” he said. “I’ve formed some mighty close and enduring friendships that will carry on for the rest of our lives.

“At the end of the day it’s all about your family. That’s what you come into this world with and that’s what’ll be there at the end so, I’m thankful for my family as well,” Scott iterated.

With a life of real estate and travel on the horizon, retirement holds a lot of plans for Scott.

“By no means is this an ending. One of the things I did, since I’ve always had a love for real estate, is get my brokers license. It’s my thought to try to practice real estate, not from a 40-hour perspective, but if that’s what it takes I may be willing to invest that time,” he said. “But, I want to enjoy some freedom with travel and I want to work and learn more about the real estate industry.”

“That’s the next journey, that’s the next horizon and between here and there, there is a lot to learn,” Scott concluded.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd. and like us on Facebook.