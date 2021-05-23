‘Mighty 56’ marks graduation

Key leaders that make Tarheel ChalleNGe possible, from left, are: State Director Col (Ret) Edward W. Timmons, Salemburg Campus Director Ronnie D. McNeill, Deputy Director CSM Monte R. Forte and Lead Instructor Denah Newman. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Just a few of the many parents and loved ones in attendance at the academy’s first-ever outside graduation. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Leadership Award recipient Tylar L. Arnold. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Director Award recipient Caleb A. Crawford. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

SALEMBURG — Cadets, leaders, parents and loved ones were all in attendance Friday at Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy to celebrate the graduation ceremony of Class 56.

During the academies first ever outside graduation, 66 students were able to turn their tassels. The academy’s 56th graduating class also brought the total number of Tarheel ChalleNGe graduates to 6,304 statewide, to date.

This celebration also marks Tarheel ChalleNGe’s 27th year in existence.

“What a great day, this is a special day for special people — the graduates, their families, our communities, state, nation and our great academy staff,” said Ronnie D. McNeill, director at the academy’s Salemburg campus. “Today we graduate 66 young North Carolinians who prove that having redirection and a second chance works.”

The highly-decorated Col. (Ret) Edwards W. Timmons, state director for the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy, was the guest speaker. He left Class 56 with a wealth of knowledge during his speech, highlighting their accomplishments and touching on the importance of what life means going forward after leaving the academy.

“I want to start off first by giving Class 56 the accolades because from where I stand you look outstanding,” Timmons said. “Today is your day, you were the fifth academy class to open and operate in person-to-person education during COVID and now you’re graduating. That’s no small feat considering the challenge the pandemic has been across the country.”

“Now that you are facing graduation, so what, who else needs to know. Where you are headed everyone has a story and now you start yours. No one cares about excuses, only positive results. Just do your best and you’ll have no regrets,” Timmons added.

Students of the Class 56 had 3,000 hours of service to the community during COVID. A total of 36% completed the blood drive, the entire class completed CPR training and the class even donated $1,800 back into the community from a walk-a-thon they held.

Of the academy’s 66 graduates, 26 of them are headed to college, 18 are going into the military and another 18 are stepping straight into the workforce.

The “Mighty 56,” as Timmons addressed them, also graduated with 26 honors, with a total of 58 honor sashes.

“What a dynamic crew,” said Timmons. “Congratulations.”

“What I will tell you now as that sinks in is to continue to fight for excellence. Each of you experienced a challenge in the unknown differently in your time here and emerged victorious today,” he continued. “This is life and not unlike what you will experience after today. Remember the race is not always to the fastest, but to the one that endures.”

“Today represents tomorrow and what you do today is a preparation for your future. In other words, what you do every day impacts your tomorrow, which is your future,” Timmons continued. “Write your own story and legacy, treat every day as if it’s your last opportunity and think of it as the final decision that’s going to affect your survival. Don’t take anything for granted.”

After handing out the diplomas and the awards, Academic Honor Graduate Cadet Matthew E. Diuguid gave the cadet response.

“The first week we were here, one of the first things that was instilled in us was the eight core components. Our components consist of life-coping skills, academic excellence, leadership and fellowship, health and hygiene, physical fitness, job skills, responsible citizenship and service to the community. These components taught us the skills and values we need to flourish in every aspect of life,” Diuguid said.

“I believe that coming here is the best decision we could’ve ever made. We each came in here from different walks of life and have overcome the hurdles and challenges that have been thrown our way,” he said. “We have proved the doubters wrong and now we stand before you as accomplished young men and women ready to take on the world.”

Diuguid ended his remarks with a quote by Bill King.

“Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery and today is gift, that is why it is called the present,” he quoted. “I want you all to remember to cherish every moment you have because it is a gift given to each and every one of you. If it is meant to be, then it’s up to me; Class 56, Godspeed.”

With the ceremony coming to a close, McNeill addressed the graduating class a final time, leaving them with parting words as they embark on their next journey.

“I am proud of you and you should be proud of yourselves — do not hide that pride, let it show. You have learned many things over your past weeks here and now you have the tools you need to be successful,” McNeill said. “These are things like motivation, sound decision-making, goal setting, focus and determination. Now it is all up to you.”

