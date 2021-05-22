Ag scholarship awarded

FAYETTEVILLE — The Farm Credit Associations of NC are proud to announce the recipients of the AgYouth Leadership scholarships. This program honors students who excel in the classroom and community as leaders in their FFA chapters and 4-H clubs.

NC FFA and 4-H students are nominated for this program by advisors, leaders, or teachers. The AgYouth Leadership Committee then reviews and scores the applications. The top applicants receive a $1,000 scholarship and a certificate for their outstanding achievements.

The scholarship recipient from Cape Fear Farm Credit is Rhylee Pope of Clinton.

The scholarship recipients from Carolina Farm Credit are Gracean Hoesli of Cedar Grove; William Carpenter of Lawndale; Abbegail King of Bryson City; Haley Searcy of Pleasant Garden and Kaleb Pope of Monroe.

The scholarship recipients from AgCarolina Farm Credit are Averi Sievert of Bullock; Javan Harrell of Kenly; James Haines of Elizabeth City; Sarah Sprouse of Scotland Neck and Samantha Corduan of Edenton.

The AgYouth Leadership program is open to any junior or senior students in good standing with his/her high school and FFA or 4-H program. The goals of the AgYouth Leadership Program are:

· To raise the profile of outstanding junior and senior FFA and 4-H student leaders by recognizing their accomplishments.

· To recognize these winners in various association publications, social media, and Farm Credit Associations of NC websites.

· To create scholarship opportunities that will help graduating seniors.

The CEOs of AgCarolina Farm Credit, Cape Fear Farm Credit, and Carolina Farm Credit are Dave Corum, Evan Kleinhans, and Vance Dalton respectively. They issued the following joint statement regarding the AgYouth Leadership Program: “At Farm Credit, we are always interested in making a difference for the future leaders in our state. Through the AgYouth Leadership Program we will highlight a number of students who display high aptitude in the classroom, as well as strong leadership abilities within their FFA chapter or 4-H club. Our key goal is to create opportunities for these high achievers to continue their education with these scholarship funds and continue making a positive impact through their individual gifts and talents.”

The Farm Credit Associations of NC are AgCarolina Farm Credit, Cape Fear Farm Credit, and Carolina Farm Credit. They are member-owned financial cooperatives with headquarters in Raleigh, Fayetteville, and Statesville respectively. They are the leading provider of credit to farmers in North Carolina. The Associations have over $3.9 billion in loans and commitments outstanding to over 17,650 North Carolina farmers and rural residents. Loans are made to finance land, homes, farm buildings, operating expenses, livestock and equipment, as well as other purposes. Appraisal services and leasing programs are also available through the Farm Credit Associations of NC.