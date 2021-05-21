Britt’s drive pays off

Samantha Britt will graduate this year from Hobbton High School and also earn an associate’s degree from Sampson Community College. Samantha Britt

CLINTON — Drive, focus and determination — these three things are what make up Samantha Britt, who has been awarded a full ride to N.C. State University through the Goodnight Scholars Program.

“I actually had no idea what the scholarship was whenever I started applying for college,” said Britt.

She remembers a point in the application about her parents’ income which she said triggered the whole process.

“After you submitted your application the program actually goes in to all of the people who are STEM majors and who qualify and look to see their criteria and choose those that they feel like would be eligible and good for their scholarship program,” she said.

She received an email from the Goodnight Scholars Program and was invited to apply. The scholarship is for a total of $84,000, at $21,000 a year.

“I applied and I didn’t actually think that I would get that far,” she said. “I didn’t actually think that I would even make it to the final round, which is the interview round.”

Britt said that she felt that there were others that weren’t coming from a small town, and that were smarter than her.

“Coming from such a small town, I didn’t even think it was possible for someone like me to even qualify for this scholarship,” she said. “I was really excited when I received an email saying that I had made it to the final round. Hundreds apply each year, and out of those, only 100 get called back for an interview.

The process for the interview was two days, and on the Friday she said she had a Zoom meeting to learn about the program.

“That was the day that I realized that that was where I needed to be.”

She dug through multiple other programs, but this one got her excited, and she said that that excitement bled over into her interview.

“I got a call saying that I had gotten the scholarship, and I was in shock. I could not believe it,” she remarked. “I didn’t even think that that was possible.”

Britt felt a large sense of relief with getting the scholarship, because it took the financial burden off her parents for paying for her school.

“My parents wanted me to go where I wanted to. I know my parents would find a way and that money was never an issue.”

Soon to be graduating from Hobbton High School, Britt will also have an Associates of Arts from the Sampson Community College dual enrollment program.

Britt said that she knew this was a big deal.

“You don’t think that something like that can happen to you until it does,” she said. “It was a feeling that I could not describe.”

Majoring in Biological Science with a human biology concentration, Britt felt that this program would be something that would get her name out there. The program offers a lot of support for other projects along the way as well, potentially making so that she could study abroad or do research for something phenomenal.

Her biggest advice?

“Don’t doubt yourself. I have had writer’s block when I was writing an essay, and I think, who is going to read this and who is going to think that I am capable of being a scholar like that.”

Britt said she didn’t even think she would get into N.C. State, let alone get a scholarship opportunity like this.

“I would tell another student not to doubt themselves, that they are capable, and they can do anything that they set their mind to.”

Britt has a younger sister, Katie, and a younger brother, Brewer. Her parents are Don and Casey Britt.

