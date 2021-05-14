CCS preps for summer school

With the current school year close to an end, those involved around Clinton City Schools can’t relax just yet. After the passing of House Bill 82 paved the way for six-week summer school sessions, extended learning deemed “recovery” by legislators and school officials is imminent.

The CCS summer school program is scheduled to began June 14 and will run until July 29. All five schools will be participating, with students receiving instruction in subject such as math, language arts and science.

For Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson, highlighting those at risk is the first step.

“For us, it starts with identifying which students are at risk and in need of summer school. We’ll be looking over our data from EOGs, EOCs and attendance, trying to find those that have fallen behind or at risk of being held back,” Johnson said. “It’s all about locating those who can benefit the most from this.”

Elective courses will also be offered to give kids a change of pace over the six weeks.

“We plan to let the students select which elective classes they want to take. Whether it be dance, band, art, we’ll just have to wait and see what they really want for these. Either way, it’s just about being able to offer something fun for the students to do during summer school,” Johnson said.

Summer school isn’t limited to students at risk only. Parents that want their child to attend can request to have them do so. Acceptance will be based on whether there is space at the respective school.

As for the number of students receiving invitations from the county, it varies for each school.

“After going over some of the data we’ve gathered so far, the numbers are different for each school,” said Johnson. “For one of our schools we’ve got upwards of 60% of students struggling who may need it. Yet we have another school that says it will have only 50 to 60 students in total who maybe need it. So based on that it’s really hard to tell just how many we’ll have.”

Regardless of numbers, there needs to be staff available to run the program. After the passing of the extra compensation plan for staff and faculty, an incentive for teachers to show up has been put in place. According to Johnson, the feedback has been positive and there are teachers on board.

“Around here for Clinton City Schools we’ve had doors open since day one. Of course, we’ve had the online and digital learning. But, we’ve had students in class the safest way possible for as many days as possible,” he said. “Because of that I know we have some teachers that are really tired and in need of a summer break.”

“Even with that we’ve had not just teachers, but bus drivers, janitors and more willing to lend a hand this summer. That’s why we’re glad we can help give them extra pay, especially with all the loss some of them have had due to struggles during COVID,” Johnson added.

Johnson also pointed out that the amount of staff needed is based on the students who attend summer school, being it isn’t mandatory. Though, he is hopeful that those students that need it will be there.

“I’ll say this, one thing that we’ve all learned over the course of this school year, and going into summer, is just how valuable face-to-face learning truly is. I know that summer school isn’t mandatory but I really hope that students see the value of this opportunity and attend if they really need it,” Johnson concluded.

