City honors 90 years of service

Keith Underwood, center, was recognized at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting for his 28 years of service to the city. Neil Carroll was recognized for his 33 years with the City of Clinton, working at the wastewater treatment plant.

CLINTON — Three presentations were made for longtime employees of the City of Clinton with a cumulative 90 years of service.

Public Works Director Chris Medlin recognized Ray Bolton, Neil Carroll and Keith Underwood for their dedication after their retirements. The presentations had been delayed since the pandemic had limited the community’s ability to gather.

Ray Bolton retired last April after working for the city for 29 years.

“I’ve never had a complaint about Ray Bolton,” said Medlin. “He’s a great worker.”

Medlin shared a story about Bolton, and how he handled a situation with a lady who was having utility issues. He said that the lady called the next day and she said that she was “just as pleased as could be.” Bolton was also a Dark Horse football player, and they said that he had a nickname as “Floating Ray Bolton.”

Bolton was often the man on call, and he would have to go out and cut the water off for folks. He said one time a lady came up to him cussing him out, and he told her she had the wrong man, that he was coming to cut the water back on.

“She said ‘Oh, OK, you’re alright,’” said Bolton.

“When it came time to retire, I really didn’t want to leave., because there’s so many good folks that I worked with.”

“I just want to say to the city, thank you for giving me the opportunity. It’s been a good run, abut I thank God that I am at the age to retire, and now be my own boss man.”

Neil Carroll was the wastewater treatment plant superintendent. He retired in May 2020 with 33 years of service.

Medlin said that a lot of the guys at the plant called him “the goat,” saying he was there from the ground up.

“During Hurricane Matthew, the wastewater plant took a pretty big hit,” he said.

Things were in “pretty rough shape” and Carroll and his staff got things back up and running again.

“They got it back going quick,” he said. “And part of the improvements Neil made during Matthew really saved us during Florence. we did go down a little bit but not nearly as bad as it would have been.”

Medlin said that Carroll’s staff as always at the ready to help when things got rough, and they still call on him every now and again.

“It was an honor to work with him and he’s a good man. Never heard anything bad about him”

“I appreciate everything, working for the city,” said Carroll. “It was a big undertaking, working with the city and taking over the wastewater treatment, but it is something that I enjoy doing.”

Carroll said that he carries it with him and that he is curently working in Roseboro and Garland.

“We sincerely thank you for this good water that we have,” said Mayor Lew Starling. “Without you we wouldn’t have it.”

The final retiree recognized was Keith Underwood, with 28 years of experience with the wastewater treatment plant. He retired in August 2020.

“He was an invaluable operator,” said Medlin. “He was one of the few operators down there, probably the only operator down there, that could start the plant up from scratch today.”

“And that’s a testimony to how seriously he took his job and the time and dedication he put into it because it is not a simple task.”

Medlin said that Underwood was a blessing to have, that he usually worked nights, and didn’t mind working extra nights when he needed someone.

“I’ve enjoyed working with the city and it’s been quite a learning experience,” said Underwood. “I’ve learned a lot of things that were valuable to me. I hate to leave, but I just thought it was time. I have enjoyed every minute of working for the city.”

