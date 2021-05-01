Lamb setto lead atExtension

CLINTON — It’s your birthday. You go and open up a present, tearing into the paper, excited to see what’s inside. You just know it has to be something spectacular.

Nestled in the bottom of the box, tucked into tissue paper, is the most beautiful dress you have ever seen. You pull it out and shake it so you can see the full length.

The entire dress is full of holes.

For April Lamb, the newest face at Sampson County’s Cooperative Extension office, that’s what it feels like when someone doesn’t give you their full effort in something they’re doing. Lamb is replacing the longtime agent Lethia Lee.

“I’ll never forget, they told me this, in a class. Being a parent, if you were a child, if you were to receive a gift, and when you open that gift, it was a dress.

“You’ll say ‘Oh, I can’t wait.’. It’s just a beautiful dress and you hold it up and it’s a dress full of holes. They said ‘How would you react?”

“And I would have said ‘Where in the world did you get that dress from?’,” said Lamb.

She said that they said that that’s how it would be whenever you gave it to someone.

“I live in Dogwood Circle,” said Lamb. “And living in Dogwood, a lot of people don’t know of resources, and then they are too prideful. And they don’t want to tell people the truth that, ‘hey, I need some help.’”

Lamb is hoping to change that as the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) Educator Extension Program Assistant.

“I was just like them,” she said. “I was struggling several different times, and I was until it was someone that told me the truth, and gave me a reality check, and gave me all the necessities that I needed.”

That person was Sharon Herring from Sampson Community College. Herring helped Lamb “tremendously” to get to where she is today.

“And this is where I am at now, to get my family to where we need to go.”

Lamb said she is ready to step out into the community, meet folks and learn about their needs — and help them get the assistance they need, while become a community resource herself.

“And that’s what I want to do for others, I want to help them, even if it’s just starting out with these nutrition courses. And just to be that that face to say, hey, she started here, but look where she is now.”

She comes in vivacious, fresh and real, ready to tackle the worries of the community, using her drive to help others to push herself, and them, forward.

And driving has been something she has done, working as a school bus driver. That’s what really got her to thinking about what she could do, and needed to do, to be that change she wants to see.

“This position here, it’s the most money I have ever made,” she said.

She worked between different positions in the school system, working as a bus driver, in the cafeteria and as a teaching assistant. But she knew that wasn’t just the right fit for her. So she kept pushing herself.

“I just didn’t like that, you know, I wanted to teach them and talk to the students. But you can’t talk to them to lunch.”

For her, she needed more, wanted more and wanted to build relationships.

“Some students didn’t want to talk, they wanted to point. But I like to talk.”

That set time, the set criteria and requirements just were holding her back from reaching what she knew she wanted to reach.

“I was, and I am, an out of the box type of person.”

Despite being chatty and bubbly, she says she does have some reservations about starting out with this new position. Mainly she said she gets a bit nervous about talking to people in higher positions, like a commissioner. Lamb feels as though maybe she doesn’t talk on their level, with the education component coming into play.

Lamb doesn’t see that the her level of talking is all about being fresh, authentic, and true.

“Just sometimes that can make me intimidated and I’m a little worried, because once you get out in the face or the public’s eye, that they can view you as less than.”

“But see, I’m worried because some people may want that.”

That natural ability to be herself is what got her this job in the first place.

“That’s the reason why they hired me, because I am genuine. In the interview, I was doing the same way that I am now, I’m just authentic, and I was honest.”

And being able to share with the community is what brought her into human services, she said.

“Because I can say, hey, trust me, I’ve been there, I promise you, you know, so it’s okay to need help.”

‘I want to work with everybody. I don’t want to just work with just one race or one age, not just with children. I want to work with everyone. I like working with children, because they are our future…. I want to be well rounded.”

Getting to that point is not without its challenges.

“The challenging thing is finding my way, finding me. I have the material. But the most challenging is going out and being vulnerable, because I don’t know which route to take. And I think that’s kind of challenging,” said Lamb. “But once I start doing it, and just pretty much putting the unknown aside and just going. I think that it would get better. That is challenging, but I’m willing to.”

And here is where the dress with the holes comes back into focus.

“Imagine when you’re giving something to somebody, you should be 100%. You should be giving your all to someone. When you are giving to your children — which is yourself, your time, your love — it should be 100%,” Lamb stated. “But if your mental space or if your time or if you’re just too exhausted and you can’t do anything, you’re giving them that raggedy dress.

“I take that with me where ever I go,” she continued. “So whenever I am, at that moment, that I feel like I’m about to give somebody that raggedy dress, I take some time for April, even if it is that I have to shut down for just a moment. And the reason why is because I don’t want anyone to give me a raggedy dress. So why would I give it to them?”

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.