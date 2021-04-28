Fish fry stirs support, memories

McGuirt Mike Hill from the Sandpiper Seafood fried up some fish for a past Lions Club fundraiser, which regularly sees vehicles line up at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition for lunch and dinner. The spring edition is set for this Thursday.

CLINTON — This year will mark the first spring fish fry for the Clinton Lions Club since 2019. Last year’s spring edition was canceled due to the pandemic, but the organization was able to regroup for fall’s offering in October.

Plates will be available for pick up in the drive-thru only this Thursday, April 29, at the Sampson Agri-Expo Center. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and supper will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Plates are $8 apiece.

The fish fry this spring is dedicated in the memory of Jim McGuirt. He was owner of Royal Trustworthy Hardware of Salemburg for 21 years and part-owner of Sampson Farmers Hardware of Clinton. Jim served as president of Clinton and Lumberton Lions Club for three years. McGuirt passed away in 2017.

“This is to reach out to help those in our community,” said Eleanor Bradshaw, the Clinton Lions Club president. “This if for those that are visually impaired. We support a cottage at Lake Waccamaw at the Boys and Girls Home. We totally support and maintain one of those.”

They do a yearly deep sea fishing tournament at the Outer Banks and are working with those who have diabetes.

“Jim was a longtime member who was very active in the club, and he was very active in the community,” said Bradshaw.

Jim’s wife, Pam McGuirt, said that this was special to her.

“I wasn’t involved in any of this,” she said of the memorial fish fry. “I was very humbled, and I appreciated that they decided to do that in his memory.”

Friends said McGuirt was a kind man, who always helped with anything he could when he was able. He was known throughout the community for his hard work and dedication.

“It has meant a great deal to my sons and their families, for this to be done in Jim’s honor,” said McGuirt.

McGuirt shared that Jim was a Lion for more than 35 years. In addition to his Clinton and Lumberton work, he also served in the district as the chairman of the Leader Dog Committee.

“We always enjoyed to the district and state conventions,” Pam McGuirt said of their involvement in the Lions Club. “He always worked hard at the fish fries. I remember him coming home with meal covered over him from head to toe.”

