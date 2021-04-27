FD, ‘Shed’ team for fundraising

BBQ Boston Butt

SALEMBURG — The Grateful Shed is teaming up with the Salemburg Fire Department for a barbecue Boston Butt fundraiser.

“We normally do fried chicken and BBQ fundraiser with Sandpiper,” said Fire Chief Scott Owens. “Last year we were not able to do that with COVID.”

This year they decided to try something different, so a partnership with the Shed Heads at the Grateful Shed was designed. Addtionally this time they have added in online sales. A QR code is available that can be scanned from the camera on a cell phone. It will take you right to where you can order.

“So we came up with the idea of selling these online and on the fire department Facebook page,” he said. “We are still doing the social distancing, and we want to do our best job with that.”

“The Shed Heads are cooking for us, and working with us on this, and they do a great job,” said Owens.

He said that just about anyone in the area has tried their food and that the social distancing part has been challenging, causing them to move to a drive thru event this time.

“It’s made it somewhat more difficult,” he said, “but we are still getting a good response with the community.”

Tickets have been presold, and they will have a some extras, but early ticket purchase is preferred so they can get a head count on how many Boston Butts they will need. This fundraiser, like any other, is mainly to go toward equipment for the department. Fire equipment is expensive, and new innovations are coming every year, making the equipment safer for firefighters.

“This will go towards any budget items like radios,” Owens said.

They are in the process of upgrading those, as equipment needs have changed.

“We need more up-to-date turnout gear,” he said. “It protects the firemen from carcinogens.”

Cancer in fire stations has been an ongoing problem for years, and in the last few years there’s been more focus on making things safer in the industry. New stations are being designed to have special decontamination areas, those that are kept entirely free of dirty gear.

“We want to protect the firemen from that as best as we can,” Owens said.

Right now, the Salemburg Fire Department has 28 people on the roster.

“We’re always looking for good volunteers in the area,” he said. “The mentality of volunteers is not as strong as it has been in the past, and it hurts the organization.”

Many years ago, there were businesses in downtown Salemburg, but now there are much less. Less folks means less people that can come be on call. A lot of people have moved away to find jobs, and have had to go further out. This has led to the addition of paid firemen in many departments.

Owens said that the Shed Heads are hoping to break their record of butts sold, which is 200. They are hoping to sell 300 with this fundraiser. They are still selling tickets, and will be through Wednesday.

The cost is $40. Tickets can be purchased through Wednesday, April 28, by calling the fire department at 910-525-4414 or emailing them at [email protected] More information can be found on the fire department’s Facebook page.

Pick up will be 2-6 p.m. Friday, May 7, at the Salemburg Fire Department, located at 804 N. Main St..

