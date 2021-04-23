Community Health Survey offered

CLINTON — Sampson Regional Medical Center and Sampson County Health Department have partnered once again to conduct a Community Health Survey. Health leaders said this is an important opportunity for Sampson County residents to give their input on the health of the community.

The survey covers a range of topics such as education, employment, public safety, and access to healthcare. This effort repeats every three years and helps local healthcare organizations better understand social determinants of health and address some of the major health concerns in Sampson County.

Sampson County is conducting its survey as part of a regional health assessment in conjunction with 34 other counties in eastern North Carolina. The final report includes Sampson County’s survey results, as well as data to compare with peer counties across eastern North Carolina.

The collaboration helps identify issues that multiple counties might have in common so that ideas and resources can be pooled as each county develops plans to address the top-ranking health concerns. . The effort is coordinated by Health ENC, a nonprofit organization focused on improving the health of eastern North Carolina.

The survey is open throughout the month of May and may be accessed by visiting www.Sampsonrmc.org/survey

Survey results are confidential and anonymous, and it usually takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete. For more information or paper copies of the survey, please contact Robin Palmer, SampsonRMC Community Wellness Coordinator, at 910-596-5406 or Luke Smith, Sampson County Health Department Health Educator, at 910-592-1131 ext 4240.