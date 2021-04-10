Sampson pays tribute to Hall

A funeral procession for Brent Hall comes through Newton Grove. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent A group of community members pay respect to Brent Hall Friday morning. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent While holding American flags, supporters of the Newton Grove Police Department watch as emergency vehicles come through the traffic circle. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent North Carolina Troopers Association Caisson Unit. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Bagpipes are played in honor of Newton Grove Police Officer Brent Hall. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent After leaving the traffic circle, the North Carolina Troopers Association Caisson Unit continues through town. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Hall A group of officers walk through downtown Newton Grove during a memorial service for Brent Hall. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent With the assistance of a fellow officer, Newton Grove Police Chief Greg Warren places a wreath during a funeral service for Brent Hall. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Michael B. Warren sings during the funeral service. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Newton Grove Police Chief Greg Warren shares memories about Brent Hall. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent BLET Instructor Tim King talks about Brent Hall’s training. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Family members of Brent Hall make their way to vehicles after the funeral service. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Officers carry the casket of Brent Hall after Friday’s funeral service at the Sampson Agri-Expo Center. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent The Rev. Mitchell Brewington talks about Brent Hall’s service to the community. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent

Brent Hall was known for his compassion, service to his community, and being a warrior who proudly wore badge number 503.

During a Friday memorial for Newton Grove police officer, Sampson County honored the life of the 26-year-old, who died Saturday, April 3, in a single-vehicle collision. He was just 10 days away from celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, April 13.

In the morning, Newton Grove residents gathered around the town’s busy roundabout as the North Carolina Troopers Association Caisson Unit carried his casket with an American flag draped over it. Multiple law enforcement officers and first responders came to the town before the procession continued to the Sampson Agri-Exposition Center in Clinton for the funeral service.

“Today is a celebration of Brent’s life and the gifts he shared with us,” Newton Grove Mayor Stephen Jackson said.

While growing up in Sampson County, Hall went to Clinton High School and played football, wearing jersey number 66. After earning his diploma, he continued to be a diehard Dark Horse and was also an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Clinton native served with the Clinton Police Department for several years before coming on as an auxiliary officer for the Newton Grove Police Department in July 2019. Just a few months later, Newton Grove Police Chief Greg Warren promoted Hall to full-time. Tim King, his Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) instructor at Sampson Community College, shared several memories about Hall’s journey to becoming a police officer.

“The first thing I want everybody to do is smile, because I know Brent is smiling,” King said.

King knew Brent for a long time, even before he got involved with law enforcement. When Brent was in the BLET program, he was known as “Johnny-on-the-spot.” He shared stories about Brent’s perseverance to achieve after failing tests. With his determination, Brent made it through the program.

While referring to messages in the program, the Rev. Mitchell Brewington said Brent will live on through so many who loved him. He also encouraged everyone to make the best use of their time like Brent did during his 26 years.

“We’re celebrating the dash in Brent’s life,” Brewington said during his sermon. “It’s not about the birth. It’s not about what happened last Saturday. It’s about what happens in between.”

Brewington added that a lot of that time was spent touching the lives of people in the community. Chief Warren expressed how he just didn’t want to be a cop, but his goal was to truly protect and serve. During their years of working together in the Newton Grove department, they developed a close bond.

“If you got to close to him, you better watch out because you’re going to get that big bear hug,” Warren said.

The police department and town hall in Newton Grove became like a second family. There were even times when they argued like brothers and sisters.

“We adopted him,” Warren said.

The ceremony also featured a 21-gun salute, Taps, and presentation of flags. A 10-42 last call for Brent was also sent in through the radio dispatch, retiring badge number 503. After talking about Brent’s unselfish service and not wanting to be in the spotlight, Warren made a request for everyone to be Dark Horses for the day in honor of his friend who is now home.

“I’m going to miss the conversations that ended with ‘I love you, chief,’” Warren said.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.