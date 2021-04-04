NCHP: ‘Extreme speed’ factor in fatal police wreck

Brent Hall was sworn in as an auxiliary officer with the Newton Grove Police Department in July 2019. Here, he poses with his badge next to Police Chief Greg Warren.

A 26-year-old officer with the Newton Grove Police Department was killed in a Saturday night wreck while reportedly en route to the town for his shift. North Carolina State Highway Patrol authorities cited “extreme speed” as a main contributor in the incident.

Brent Nelson Hall, 26, of Rowan Road, Clinton, was reporting for duty in his Newton Grove Police vehicle, a 2018 Dodge Charger, when the single-vehicle collision occurred. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of U.S. 701 and Isaac Weeks Road.

Hall’s police vehicle was traveling north on U.S. 701 at “a very high rate of speed,” when it gradually traveled left of the turning lanes, across the center line and off of the left side of the roadway, striking a curb, causing the vehicle to go airborne. The vehicle struck two light poles and a guidewire, before coming to rest on all four wheels, facing east on Isaac Weeks Road, according to the Highway Patrol in Sampson’s primary investigator, Sgt. D.K. Pearson.

Hall was not restrained, but was not ejected.

“This investigation is still ogoing,” Pearson stated, “but extreme speed appears to be the main contributor at this time.”

Hall was a Clinton native and a volunteer football coach for the Clinton High School Dark Horses. He served with the Clinton Police Department for several years before coming on as an auxiliary officer for the Newton Grove Police Department in July 2019. Just a few months later, Newton Grove Police Chief Greg Warren promoted Hall to full-time to fill a void in the department, and he had been serving in that capacity since November 2019.

Warren released a statement Saturday evening via the town and police department Facebook pages that read, in part: “Please pray for our Newton Grove Police Department, the Town of Newton Grove, and their families. We have lost one of our officers tonight in an accident.”

Hall’s name was not immediately released Saturday evening, out of respect for the officer’s family, who was just receiving the news. Warren, in his statement, mentioned the officer’s “selfless example of dedication and devotion to protecting us.”

“Jesus, the Great Physician, the loss of life of one of our police officers is so very painful and devastating to endure. It can ravage a community for such a long time,” the police chief said in the social media post. “I ask that You come and dwell in our midst. Let Your holy word be a healing balm that soothes our wounds and allows us to heal from the loss of this police officer. Help us to learn from his/her selfless example of dedication and devotion to protecting us. Let our memories of him/her not be ones of sadness for their loss, but of celebration of a life lived in the image of You. Amen.”