‘Drought’ set for release

Owen Scheid stars opposite Hannah Black in ’Drought.’ Filmmakers came to Sampson County a few years ago to shoot scenes. Courtesy Photo

GARLAND — A few years ago, directors Megan Peterson and Hannah Black brought an ice cream truck and cameras to Garland for their feature movie, “Drought.”

Residents in the area will be able to watch their familiar hometown as a backdrop for the film starting this Friday, April 2, on Amazon Prime Video.

Set in 1993, the coming-of-age movie follows Sam (Black), and her autistic brother, Carl (Owen Scheid). They live in a small Southern town dealing with the worst drought in history, but Carl is fascinated with weather. After stealing their mother’s ice cream truck, Sam crafts a plan to help him chase a storm. Together, they embark on a road trip about family, forgiveness, and following dreams.

“We had a wonderful time shooting many scenes in Garland and at the nearby Alpine Inn in White Lake,” Peterson and Black told The Sampson Independent in a joint statement. “This film would not have been possible without the generous support of the folks who welcomed us in. We’re forever grateful for the connections and friendships we made during our time there.”

During their visit to Sampson County, they were assisted by Lee Carberry, a former Garland commissioner. Black and Peterson said the heart of Garland was perfect for filming, which included a lot of driving scenes. The Wilmington-based movie-makers entered the Seed&Spark’s national competition “Hometown Heroes” and raised money to have the movie made. After winning, Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”, “Room 104”, “The League”) and Jay Duplass (“Togetherness”, “Transparent”) came on board as executive producers.

“Hannah and Megan have created a thoughtful, charming,and heartwarming film that the whole family can enjoy together. I’m so proud that Duplass Brothers could play a small part in bringing this little piece of magic into the world,” Duplass stated in a news release about the movie filmed in Garland and other areas in Southeastern North Carolina.

Film officials said the role of Carl is authentically cast and played by Owen Scheid. Other cast members include Black (Uncle Frank), Petersen (“House of Cards”), Drew Scheid (“Words on Bathroom Walls”, “Halloween”), Jane McNeill (“The Walking Dead”), Allie McCulloch (“The Glorias”, “The Resident”), Ron Fallica (“Stranger Things”) and Jerry Winsett (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”).

In addition, “Drought” is produced by Dallas and Tahlia Morgan of Brightermoon Productions (”Sightings”) and Brad Walker of Lighthouse Films, who also lensed the project.

“This project was made possible by the support of our community and with the incredible talent in our region,” Peterson stated. “Our heart from the beginning has been to share this story with the widest audience and we are grateful that Amazon provides a way for independent filmmakers to do just that.”

Drought is avaialble for rent or purchase at https://amzn.to/31yyksc. Additional information about the film is available online at www.samepagepictures.com.

Sheila Barefoot, executive director of Sampson County Tourism, is excited about the film’s impending release.

“Scenes from Garland and Sampson County will be throughout, and I hope the county residents will support this movie highlighting our unique small towns,” Barefoot said.

