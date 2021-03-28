Plant sale poised to sprout

Master Gardener Don Butler fixes up some decorations for the plant sale. Two Master Gardeners clear out leaves from pots for plants. One Master Gardener works on clearing leaves from the Master Gardener park. Master Gardener President Ann Butler helps clear out the plant sale location.

Local beautification and educational projects are set to benefit as the Sampson County Master Gardeners bring back an annual plant sale that will extend for a month, starting this Wednesday.

The master gardeners are holding their annual plant sale beginning this Wednesday, March 31, and extending until the last day of April. It will be located at the Sampson County Cooperative Extension, 55 Agriculture Place, off U.S. 421 South.

According to Ann Butler, president of the Master Gardeners Club, proceeds from the plant sale benefits projects at Master Gardeners Park, as well as educational projects, such as when the gardeners visit schools to teach kids about various garden topics. Those school visits were put on hold because of the coronavirus.

The gardeners also assist in projects such as the Downtown Alley Way Project in Clinton.

“We support a lot of things that go on in the community, teaching people about how to grow, do their homeland landscaping, and how to improve their environment at home, whether it be their lawn, their garden, their flowers,” Butler stated. “We’re educators, we’re research people to the Cooperative Extension staff.”

The group is made up completely of volunteers who venture to teach the community.

“We are looking forward to people getting to come out and get plants that they would like to have either in their garden or in their landscaping,” Butler noted. “We offer a big variety. Everything from gardenias to figs to daylily.”

Last year, the plant sale had to turn into a drive-thru event. This year, the Master Gardeners are happy to have things slightly back to normal. They will ask patrons to wear their masks and stay socially distant. Butler stated that she believes people will be itching to get out and do something, a reason they wanted to have an actual sale this year.

Butler urged people to attend the event, praising the Master Gardeners work in attempting to be good stewards for the community. They work hard to help people enhance their surroundings.

There is a plant sale twice a year — one in the spring and one around Christmas time.

“I’m just really proud of all of these volunteers who come out and are part of the program,” Butler concluded. “We’re always interested in people who would like to become Master Gardeners. And anyone who thinks they might like to, can certainly contact me or any other Master Gardener. Actually, you can contact the Cooperative Extension Office and they will let us know about anyone who is interested in joining the group.”

Anyone interested in joining the Master Gardeners has to go through 45 hours of training, 40 hours of volunteering and service. Then after the first year, they are required to do 40 hours of volunteer service and 10 hours of continuing education to choose to remain active.

There will be two Master Gardeners present at all times for the sale kicking off Wednesday.

The hours will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Call the Cooperative Extension Service at 910-592-7161 for more information.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.