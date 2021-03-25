‘Outreach’ conflicts continue

During the UPLIFT Parent Night, participants enjoyed touching foam after Brian Gay of Mad Science, Inc. conducted an experiment with dry ice.

During a recent meeting for Sampson County Schools, the public comment period boiled over when a community group called for the resignation of board member Glenn Faison.

Board members previously talked about the matter during a special meeting in March when a split board decided not to move forward a $1.2 million grant from 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC), which was awarded to Project Outreach, founded by Faison.

A resolution was required since school facilities are used for the program, which provides academic and life skills enrichment to youths. Half of the members believe Faison being a board member while running the program is a conflict of interest.

On behalf of The Orange Line Community Watch Group of Northern Sampson County, Ryan Mayes addressed the board and made a request to get more students back into classrooms five days a week. The group held a meeting this month near Midway High School, urging leaders to end a hybrid learning system of online learning and classroom instruction. With elementary schools starting a four-day week schedule March 15, board members decided to move forward with the same plan for middle and high schools after spring break.

However, members of Orange Line believe it could have been done sooner, based on their research and examples from other districts.

“We are not being given the rights protected by the 14th Amendment of the Constitution of the United States, which you all took an oath to uphold (according to the oath policy),” Mayes said. “Voting tonight to send our kids back to school will be in direct violation of your oath of office and will terminate your term as a school board member, effective immediately.”

Following other remarks regarding the U.S. Constitution and the Supreme Court, Mayes continued and said there’s a member on the board who is in direct conflict of interest for the residents of Sampson County.

“There’s an obvious school board member who owns an online teaching business, while on the school board,” Mayes said. “This person will not vote in the best interest of our children to go back to school because it will interfere with personal business.

“This individual is using this position for financial gains,” he continued. “This, along with things previously mentioned, causes this person to be in direct violation of their Oath of Office and should resign immediately. We are giving this individual (the) courtesy to not be called out by name, while also giving this person the ability to do the right thing behind closed doors.”

But during the meeting, everyone knew Mayes was referring to Faison and his program, which led to a heated debate during a previous meeting. Some of it involved disagreements about grants, since Faison was elected March 2020.

Some of the services of Project Outreach include community advocacy, after-school initiatives, and the Outreach Basketball Camp. Another major program is the UPLIFT Summer Academy, with students participating in English Language Arts, music, fitness, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). Due to the pandemic, the program is operating virtually, outside of school buildings.

Project Outreach applied for the CCLC grant, beating out other agencies, including Sampson County Schools. The federal program is operated by the U.S. Department of Education. Its purpose is to provide academic enrichment opportunities during non-school hours for children, especially those who attend high-poverty and low-performing schools. Locally, funding for the grant is administered by Project Outreach. Faison serves as the executive director.

With only three minutes to speak, Mayes also made a request to “not allow critical race theory, socialism, globalism, and ethnic studies curriculum” in schools, in addition to saying the Pledge of Allegiance every day, returning students back five days a week, and for Faison to resign. He wanted to speak more, but Board Chair Sonya Powell did not allow him to continue, due to time regulations.

“Do any parents in here want to hear the rest of what I‘ve got to say?” Mayes questioned.

While walking away from the podium, Mayes said Faison called him a “clown.” But as Powell began to continue the meeting after banging her gavel for order, Faison said he was just laughing at him during a brief argument. During meetings, board members usually just listen to comments presented by community members, without responding.

“I would like for him to try to do that, him or anybody,” Faison told The Sampson Independent this week after the meeting about being forced to resign. “The people voted me in … I have not intention of resigning and Project Outreach has no intention to stop serving the young people.”

He felt that the issues involve political and racial overtones, since the majority of children served are people of color. Although the CCLC grant did not pass to go through Sampson County Schools, Faison said he’s always working on a backup plan. He previously mentioned that he would look into using local churches or other public buildings for his programs.

“The sad part is that they think they’re hurting me, but they’re potentially hurting the children of Sampson County and the staff that gets the check,” he said about Hobbton district students benefiting.

Faison continued, saying that he believes that half of lawmakers would have a conflict of interest based on associations throughout North Carolina.

“Most of them are businessmen and businesswomen,” he said. “They have companies and sometimes, even bills and things are written in a way that affect them. If it’s something personal, then they would have to excuse themselves. If anything of the nature came across me and Project Outreach, I would have to excuse myself. In all the years of serving Sampson County, going on close to 15 years, there’s never been an incident where the board has really been involved.”

Faison said he researched the situation before running for the board. Although it was a stated conflict of interest, it was mentioned at another meeting that a general statute involving public officers or employees benefiting from contracts is legal. A portion of the statute states that there are exceptions for board members elected in a county where there is no town or city with a population of more than 15,000. The largest city in Sampson County is Clinton, with close to 9,000 people. Another section states that services should not exceed $40,000. The estimated costs of in-kind services from facility usage was about $15,000, according to previous reports.

While mentioning legal matters, Faison told The Independent that he was displeased with Board Attorney Ben Wright handling of the situation and alluded to him being one-sided on the matter. He added that he spoke to several state organizations who said what he’s doing is not wrong. But Faison feels that half of Sampson County’s board members feeling differently about the conflict of interest matter is also for political reasons.

“I just think it’s crazy,” Faison said. “The whole state is laughing at Sampson County’s Board of Education. Who in the world would turn down money like this, as scarce as money is, to support these children? Who in their right mind would do that? My answer is people who have political agendas.”

