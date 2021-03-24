Board approves 4-day schedule

Powell Goodin

After discussions and announcements from state officials in Raleigh, leaders from Sampson County Schools are officially moving forward with a four-day week schedule for middle and high school students.

The decision was made during a Monday meeting for the Board of Education, who voted unanimously for the upcoming change. Superintendent Dr. David Goodin presented the recommendation for the re-entry plan, which will start Monday, April 12, to give employees time to prepare. Currently grades 6-12 are under Plan B — a mix of classroom and online instruction away from buildings for social distancing purposes. When students return from spring break, that will change through Plan A, with minimal social distancing. Elementary schools transitioned to Plan A last week.

Sampson’s decision will be one day short of normal school year, pre-COVID-19. The district must offer a virtual option for students and families who are not not ready to attend classes.

“I made the recommendation that we go four days instead of five due to the fact that our teachers are still live streaming out of classrooms and they requested to work with the students who are still remote,” Goodin said about educators needing that one day.

When K-5 students returned to Plan A on March 15, more than 2,900 (79%) returned to classrooms for face-to-face learning. The total enrollment for district at the elementary level is 3,704. Under Plan B, 2,800 K-5 students were receiving face-to-face learning. After Plan A, the district picked up about 100 more students. For grades 6-12, 2,492 (60%) of students are taking advantage of in-person learning for a few days each week, while 1,660 (40%) are learning remotely.

“The Plan A approved by the Sampson County Board of Education supports the effort to return our students to the classroom,” said Board Chair Sonya Powell after the meeting. “With 48% of our students still virtual, it was necessary to allow one day each week for continued remote learning. The vision for the 2021-2022 school year is a move back to as normal as possible.”

Senate Bill 220, signed by Gov. Roy Cooper requires all K-5 schools to open with Plan A, 21 days after placing his signature on the document. The law also gives districts a choice to operate under Plan A or Plan B for the rest of the 2020-2021 academic year.

With the board going to A, the district is required to send a plan to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Weekly reports and COVID-19 data collection will also be submitted to the ABC Science Collaborative, a program coordinated by the Duke School of Medicine and its Duke Clinical Research Institute.

During the meeting board member Kim Schmidlin was concerned about band members being restricted from playing instruments. She said masks were purchased at the beginning of the year for instrument players.

“I had no idea that our students were not being allowed to play indoors, because as I understand it, it’s not a North Carolina legislation and it hasn’t been the whole school year,” she said. “I want to know what’s been preventing our students from being able to play.”

Goodin said he would like to look into the matter and see if the rules are changing with a full-time schedule. One of the initial concerns involved students blowing brass or wind instruments and saliva buildup coming from the horns.

“I’ll be glad to look at that and make that adjustment,” Goodin said. “We just need to get our kids back in school.”

