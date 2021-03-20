Sampson couple establishes scholarship

Don and Ann Butler, longtime residents of Sampson County, committed to establishing a scholarship to benefit students of agriculture at Sampson Community College. Collectively, the Butlers have called Sampson County home for over 40 years and say establishing the scholarship is their way of giving back and hopefully inspiring the next generation of agriculture workers. Their commitment to Sampson Community College and to agriculture is evident.

When Ann moved to Sampson County in 1977, she stated that she expected to stay for maybe three or four years; just long enough to establish a career in teaching at Sampson Middle School. Now, nearly 44 years later, she has made Sampson County her home. When Don first called Sampson County his home, it was to continue the family tradition of agriculture work. A fifth-generation farmer, Don explained that establishing Don and Ann Butler Scholarship Fund allows him to inspire the next generation.

“I understand the importance of agriculture and where food comes from, and how important it is to train people who are interested in continuing in agriculture because someone is going to have to grow the food,” Don shared.

For Don, establishing the Don and Ann Butler Scholarship Fund is rooted in his devotion to agriculture. Don’s father and grandfather were dairymen, though Don has spent his career working in animal agriculture.

However, for Ann, establishing the fund allowed her to give back to a place dear to her heart, Sampson Community College. The former Dean of Continuing Education, Ann has witnessed the college’s countless benefits to Sampson County and its residents firsthand.

“I have a real love for the school, for its students, and I just think it’s a wonderful resource that deserves the support of the community. I’m glad we’re able to do that,” Ann commented.

The Don and Ann Butler Scholarship Fund was established in memory of Don’s late father, William A. Butler, and in honor of his living mother, Louse P. Butler.

For the Butlers, one of the most exciting prospects of establishing the Don and Ann Butler Scholarship Fund is the opportunity to meet the scholarship recipient. The Butlers are interested in investing their time with scholars as well.

“I look forward to meeting the recipients at some point and finding out what their passion is and why they decided to go to school and why they are interested in agriculture,” Ann remarked.

Lisa Turlington, Dean of Advancement at SCC, noted that the Butlers’ decision to give to Sampson Community College is a great step in their longtime relationship with the college and Sampson County.

“Don and Ann have been longtime supporters of the college and of young people interested in agriculture. This scholarship reflects their dedication to education and this community and is an extension of mentorship and friendship they have given so generously over the years,” Turlington commented.

Students can be considered for the Don and Ann Butler Scholarship as soon as Fall 2021. Interested students should apply by April 15 at sampsoncc.edu/foundation.