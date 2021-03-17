Board mulls 4-day schedule

After returning K-5 students to classrooms on Monday to start a four-day week schedule, officials from the Sampson County district would like to give middle and high school students the same opportunity.

During a Tuesday work session for the Sampson County Schools Board of Education, there was a consensus among members for grades 6-12 to transition to Plan A starting Monday, April 12, after spring break. Superintendent Dr. David Goodin made a presentation showing support for the move.

“This is an opportunity for us and I strongly urge us to move in that direction now that we have the green light to do that,” Goodin said about statewide approval and legislation from lawmakers. “We need to get our kids back in school, quickly as possible.”

Under this system, there will be minimal social distancing, unlike Plan B — a mix of classroom and online instruction away from buildings. Goodin stressed that students and staff members will be required to wear face coverings and safety guidelines will be followed.

“That doesn’t mean that we’re going to stop the social distancing requirement,” Goodin said. “It just means that we’ll have classes where we’re not able to get six feet, but in those cases where we are able to, we will do that.”

Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper and lawmakers approved legislation requiring all K-5 school to open under 21 days after the bill is signed. Goodin said the Sampson district is in good shape since local elementary school recently started Plan A this week.

“I was able to visit two elementaries yesterday to take a look at the classroom seating situation and how students are doing,” Goodin said. “I was pleased to see that even with students, upwards to 17 in a class, it looked like they were appropriately distanced.”

A decision will made during the next board meeting. If approved, the three week period will give officials time to plan for the transition. The legislation allows districts to operate under Plan A or Plan B for grades 6-12 for the rest of the school year. After Sampson Schools officially approves a decision, a plan must be sent to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). COVID-19 data collection and weekly reports will also be submitted to the ABC Science Collaborative, a program coordinated by the Duke School of Medicine and the Duke Clinical Research Institute.

“For many districts in the state who have been virtual since the beginning of the year, this will be a change for them,” Goodin said. “They will be going into Plan B.”

The district has an opportunity to four days of instruction each week at the upper levels in April. Currently, at the middle and high school levels, 52% of students are attending school and 48% are choosing to learn remotely. For K-5, the district is seeing a 72% return rate in Plan A with face-to-face learning.

“That means we picked up about 100 more students from Plan B to Plan A,” Goodin said. “It’s interesting, and I don’t know for sure, but if those numbers hold true, the students who choose to remain remote in grades six through twelve, I would guess that they will remain remote. We may see an uptick for some of those students returning face-to-face. But like I said, we’re about fifty-fifty.”

Starting around mid-April will give schools a chance to submit plans to NCDHHS, order food and supplies for cafeteria, and schedule bus routes, if necessary.

“We’ve been waiting since last march to get to this point,” Goodin said. “Our students from an educational standpoint have not prospered the way we would expect them to do.”

Schools must offer a virtual option for students and families who are not not ready to attend classes. A four-day week, instead of five, is being recommended to give teachers a day to work with those students. It will also give staff time to clean the building too.

“As long as our teachers are still live streaming out of the classroom, I would propose that they need that day to catch up with those students who are remote and that are not in class,” Goodin said. “That would be the only reason I would make that recommendation.”

Board Chair Sonya Powell questioned the End-of-Grade testing process for middle school students. Under Plan B, the target date was May 20. If Plan A is approved it may change.

“That takes away part of that six weeks because it would then go to testing instead of actual instruction,” Powell said while showing concern about the limited amount of time before the end of the semester.

Board member Kim Schmidlin said it’s a very good plan and something students waited for since March, while mentioning the Class of 2020 missing out on events.

“The opportunity to have those kids be able to come back in and finish what they started thirteen years ago, I think it’s something that we all should give a lot of consideration to for our students,” Schmidlin said.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, March 22, in the district’s auditorium, 437 Rowan Road, Clinton.

