Health Department hits 10K doses

Vaccination Events in Sampson March 17 Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Place: Sampson Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton Eligible Groups: Second dose will be provided 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to those who have received their first dose on Feb. 10 and 17. First doses will be provided from 1-4 p.m. to Groups 1-3 (Citizens 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, Pre-k through 12th grade employees, and frontline essential workers) March 24 Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Place: Charles E. Perry School, 705 Boone St., Roseboro Eligible Groups: Groups 1-4 (Citizens 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, pre-k through 12th grade employees, frontline essential workers, and Citizens 18 and older with high risk medical conditions, homeless or incarcerated) March 26 Times: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Place: Sampson Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton Eligible Groups: Second dose will be provided 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to those who have received their first dose on Feb. 27. First doses will be provided from 1 to 4 p.m. to Groups 1-4 (those 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, pre-k through 12th grade employees, frontline essential workers, and those 18 and older with high-risk medical conditions, homeless, or incarcerated) March 31 Location: Sampson Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton Times: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eligible Groups: Second dose will be provided 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to those who have received their first dose on March 3rd, 2021. First doses will be provided 1-4 p.m. to Groups 1-4 (Citizens 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, pre-k through 12th grade employees, frontline essential workers, and Citizens 18 and older with high risk medical conditions, homeless, or incarcerated) * All scheduled events are subject to vaccine availability. Vaccinations will be offered to those who have not received any vaccine within 14 days of the event, based on vaccine availability. The second dose of the vaccine is due approximately 28 days following the first dose. People will be monitored 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

The Sampson County Health Department administered its 10,000th COVID-19 vaccine on Monday morning, drawing praise from local officials for the dedication of the department’s staff.

According to officials, Dale Schwerk of Roseboro sat calmly as Immunization Coordinator Kristy Cashwell (BSN, RN) administered his second dose of the Moderna vaccine. As she looked on, Sampson County Heath Director Wanda Robinson noted the importance of each individual injection.

“Every dose we administer represents one more step towards our goal of defeating this pandemic,” Robinson stated, according to a press release from the county. “Each dose represents the dedication and commitment our Health Department staff has made to that goal, and I could not be prouder of their efforts. They have stood on the front lines for more than a year now, risking exposure, enduring long days and sometimes inclement weather.”

She further noted, “The best way for us to recognize and reward their extraordinary efforts is for everyone to do their part in battling COVID; get your shot when it is your turn.”

When advised of the achievement this morning, County Manager Ed Causey remarked: “This is a critical milestone in our journey to return Sampson County to some sense of normalcy. Our citizens and our businesses, and yes, our employees, have endured the burden of this pandemic with the resilience that is the hallmark of our community, and we will be stronger for it. It is important, however, that we all get our vaccinations as soon as we are eligible to move us to the end of this challenging time.”

Beginning this Wednesday, March 17, people in Group 4 who have a medical condition that puts them at higher risk of serious illness and people who live in certain congregate settings will be eligible for vaccination. Group 4 includes anyone 16-64 years old with one or more high-risk medical conditions for severe disease from COVID-19, people living in close group settings and essential workers.

The rest of Group 4, which includes other essential workers, will become eligible April 7.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is in constant contact with providers across the state and surveys both their vaccine capacity and supply.

With the vaccine eligibility criteria expanding, Sampson health officials have scheduled four more vaccination events through March (see related box for full scheduled slate).

All totaled, 11,651 first doses and 6,775 second doses had been administered in Sampson County as of Monday, including from the health department and Sampson Regional Medical Center. According to the NCDHHS, that amounts to 18.3% of the county’s population having been at least partially vaccinated and 10.7% being fully vaccinated.

Across North Carolina, more than 3.3 million doses had been administered and approximately 1.3 million were fully vaccinated as of Monday, whether through two doses or the single-shot vaccination.

Statewide, the NCDHHS reported that 3,335,363 total vaccination doses had been administered as of Monday. That includes 2,047,269 first doses, 1,231,897 second doses and 56,197 single-shot doses. Across the state, 19.5% of the population was at least partially vaccinated, while 12.3% was fully vaccinated, according to the NCDHHS.

Detailed information about each vaccine group is online at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov (English) or vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish). North Carolinians can find vaccine providers in their community through the NCDHHS online tool, Find a Vaccine Location. The COVID-19 vaccine help center is available to answer vaccine questions at 888-675-4567.

The local COVID helpline can be reached at 910-490-1056 for information or to set appointments. More information on vaccinations events is available at www.sampsonnc.com.

As of Friday in Sampson, there were 19,061 COVID-19 tests performed, resulting in 11,874 negatives and 7,187 positives, including 30 new cases reported Friday. The county stands at 95 deaths attributed to the virus as of Friday. A new Sampson County Health Department report was not released as of press time on Monday.

According to the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard, statewide as of noon Friday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 886,218, including 1,337 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 11,709 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Monday. There were 976 hospitalized — the first time that number has been under 1,000 in months.

Sampson is considered a site of “critical” community spread under the latest COVID-19 County Alert System, falling from yellow and bypassing orange on its way into the red, one of just six red counties in the state. Sampson had the third-highest 14-day case rate of all 100 counties in North Carolina during the two-week period from Feb. 14-27, according to the data used in the report.

The NCDHHS updated the report, which showed six red counties — a decrease from 27 red counties on the previous Feb. 22 County Alert System and the fewest red counties in the state since the start of the County Alert System.

The new update also listed 34 orange “substantial spread” counties and 60 yellow “significant spread” counties — both changes from 40 orange counties and 33 yellow counties on Feb. 22. Sampson was a yellow county in the last update, but fell all the way to red in the system report released last week.

The report is updated every two weeks, so a new one is expected this week.

The system uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county.

According to the new report, Sampson’s 14-day case rate is back at 606.0 per 100,000 people, third highest in the state behind just Robeson and Vance counties. Sampson’s 14-day case stood at 453.3 in the Feb. 22 report and 590.3 in the Feb. 4 report, a massive drop from the two-week case rate of 1,505 per 100,000 people in the Jan. 20 report.

The 14-day percent positive stands at 11.4% in the new report, nearly double the 6.2% in the last report and even more than the 11.3% in the Jan. 20 report. Sampson’s cases are still deemed to have a “low impact” on local hospitals, a status that has remained unchanged since the inception of COVID-19 County Alert System.

To meet “critical”, counties must have a new case rate of at least 200 per 100,000 population with at least 42 cases in the past 14 days and have either a 10% or greater 14-day percent positive or a high impact on county hospitals.