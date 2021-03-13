Church Outreach

* The deadline for church briefs is noon on Monday

Roseboro Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church

Roseboro Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church has cancelled their fellowship hall dedication and will reschedule at a later date. Lady Auxiliary has been cancelled as well.

Allen Chapel AME Church

Morning worship service is held every second, fourth and fifth Sunday at 8 a.m. Bible study is held every Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

Worship service at Clinton branch on Sundays at 10 a.m., at 1610 Boykin Bridge Road, Clinton. Church members tie quilts every Wednesday to donate to the local community as well as to world organizations who need them. Public is invited to join. Those who don’t know how to tie a quilt can be taught. Times are 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. FMI, call Chauna Jenson at 385-208-2556.

Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church

Join the livestream worship services on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/gravesmemorialpc. On Monday-Thursday, at 11:30 a.m., there is a daily prayer service, which can be attended via Facebook Live or Zoom. At noon on Mondays, there is a Bible study of Philippians, also available via Facebook Live or Zoom. All relevant Zoom links can be found on the church website, www.gravesmemorial.org.

Keep It Real Christian Center

Regular services are held every first and third Sunday at 11 a.m. Bible study held every Thursday night at 7 p.m. The church is located at 949 Indian Town Road, Clinton.

Kingdom Builders Ministries

Service is held every first and third Sunday at 11 a.m. Bible Study on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Piney Green D.O.C

Sunday school will be every Sunday beginning at 9:45 a.m. Worship service is every first and third Sunday at 11 a.m.

Tim’s Gift

F.A.I.T.H. meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Edith Williams and Becky Spell invite anyone who is grieving the loss of a loved one to come join.