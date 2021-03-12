Authorities investigating fatal shooting

Second in two weeks in northern Sampson

A man shot to death Thursday in northern Sampson County has been identified, as an investigation into his murder continues.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are conducting a joint investigation into the fatal shooting, the second in less than two weeks in northern Sampson.

According to reports, sheriff’s deputies responded Thursday to Brookwind Lane, Dunn, regarding a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a deceased male victim, who had succumbed to his injuries. The victim was later identified as Kevin Bentley, 34, of 7866 Newton Grove Hwy., Dunn.

“The shooting was a result of a disturbance and is considered an isolated incident,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read. “The investigation is very active and ongoing.”

No other information was released by sheriff’s authorities.

The fatal shooting followed one on Feb. 28 on Todd Lane, Dunn, in which Carolyn Ann Stephenson, 61, was killed while in a residence. During the investigation, it was discovered that a neighboring residence on Todd Lane was also struck by projectiles, but no one was injured.

Stephenson’s shooting is also being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone who has additional information is urged to contact the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141.