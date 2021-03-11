More N.C. schools to reopen

Sampson County Health Department personnel and others were on hand Wednesday at a drive-thru vaccination event at Union High School. Courtesy photo|Sampson County Government Courtesy photo|Sampson County Government Vaccination Events in Sampson March 17 Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Place: Sampson Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton Eligible Groups: Second dose will be provided 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to those who have received their first dose on Feb. 10 and 17. First doses will be provided 1-4 p.m. to Groups 1-3 (Citizens 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, Pre-k through 12th grade employees, and frontline essential workers) March 24 Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Place: Charles E. Perry School, 705 Boone St., Roseboro Eligible Groups: Groups 1-4 (Citizens 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, pre-k through 12th grade employees, frontline essential workers, and Citizens 18 and older with high risk medical conditions, homeless or incarcerated) March 31 Location: Sampson Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton Times: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eligible Groups: Second dose will be provided 9am-1pm to those who have received their first dose on March 3rd, 2021. First doses will be provided 1-4 p.m. to Groups 1-4* (Citizens 65 and older, frontline healthcare workers, childcare employees, pre-k through 12th grade employees, frontline essential workers, and Citizens 18 and older with high risk medical conditions, homeless, or incarcerated) * All scheduled events are subject to vaccine availability. Vaccinations will be offered to those who have not received any vaccine within 14 days of the event, based on vaccine availability. The second dose of the vaccine is due approximately 28 days following the first dose. People will be monitored 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

Bipartisan legislation will mean more students returning to classrooms across the state.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders announced compromise legislation Wednesday that will mean more K-12 students in North Carolina will return to daily in-person instruction, some almost immediately.

The agreement, unveiled in a rare bipartisan news conference with the state’s most powerful leaders, comes nearly two weeks after Cooper vetoed a GOP bill that would have mandated all districts have at least partial in-person instruction as the coronavirus pandemic improves.

“The good news is that I think we all want the same thing — to open our schools to in-person instruction for all students and to do it safely with important emergency protections,” Cooper said at the announcement.

Under the new plan, K-5 schools would be required to provide full-time instruction — likely five class days a week — for all students, without physical social distancing. Data have shown that COVID-19 transmissions involving young children are very low.

Local school boards also would have two options for their middle and high schools. They either can adhere to having students separated by at least 6 feet (1.8 meters) — limiting in-person instruction to just a couple days of week due to space constrictions — or move to daily instruction like elementary schools, with no 6-foot requirement. All schools would still have to comply with other school safety guidance, like a mask mandate. And the state’s 115 districts would still provide remote instruction this school year for families that still want it.

The governor said decreasing case counts and improving vaccination rates helped make possible such a compromise. Districts would have 21 days to comply with the new law, but they could make changes as soon as it was signed.

The Senate voted unanimously for the bill late Wednesday, and a House vote was expected Thursday. It would still require districts that decide when middle and high schools can meet without social distancing to alert state health officials to their decisions. These schools would have to participate in a Duke University project that is analyzing transmission rates in schools. Cooper could still order individual districts to pull back in-person classes and give reasons why.

Nearly all districts are already returning to some form of in-class instruction, including both Clinton City Schools and Sampson County Schools.

Vaccinations

More public vaccination events are on tap for Sampson County, with more slated through the end of the month. Union High School was site of the most recent on Wednesday.

To date, roughly one out of every 10 county residents is fully vaccinated, trending with the numbers statewide.

Statewide, nearly 3 million doses have been administered and well over 1 million are now fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, whether through two doses or the single-shot vaccination.

There had been a total of 10,104 first doses administered and 6,368 second doses administered in Sampson County, as of figures updated early Wednesday through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).

According to the agency, that amounts to 15.9% of the county’s population having been at least partially vaccinated and 10% being fully vaccinated Statewide, those numbers stand at 17.7% and 10.9%, respectively.

With the vaccine eligibility criteria expanding, Sampson health officials have scheduled a number of vaccine opportunities in the coming weeks (see related box).

Across the state, the NCDHHS reported that 2,994,561 total vaccination doses had been administered as of Wednesday. That includes 1,854,182 first doses, 1,126,107 second doses and 14,272 single-shot doses.

More information on the events is available at www.sampsonnc.com. The local COVID helpline can be reached at 910-490-1056. Those interested can also visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov for accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Sampson is once again considered a site of “critical” community spread under the latest COVID-19 County Alert System, falling from yellow and bypassing orange on its way into the red, one of just six red counties in the state.

Additionally, Sampson has the third-highest 14-day case rate of all 100 counties in North Carolina, according to the latest data.

The NCDHHS last week updated the COVID-19 County Alert System, which shows six red counties — a decrease from 27 red counties on the previous Feb. 22 County Alert System and the fewest red counties in the state since the start of the County Alert System.

The new update also lists 34 orange “substantial spread” counties and 60 yellow “significant spread” counties — both changes from 40 orange counties and 33 yellow counties on Feb. 22. Sampson was a yellow county in the last update, but fell all the way to red in Thursday’s update, which encompassed data from Feb. 14-27.

The system uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county.

According to the new report, Sampson’s 14-day case rate is back at 606.0 per 100,000 people, which is third highest in the state behind just Robeson and Vance counties.

Sampson’s 14-day case stood at 453.3 in the previous report and 590.3 in the Feb. 4 report before that, a massive drop from the two-week case rate of 1,505 per 100,000 people in the Jan. 20 report, which put Sampson’s rate at the fifth highest of the state’s 100 counties. It is now has the dubious distinction of being back in the state’s top five.

The 14-day percent positive stands at 11.4% in the new report, nearly double the 6.2% in the last report and even more than the 11.3% in the Jan. 20 report. Sampson’s cases are still deemed to have a “low impact” on local hospitals, a status that has remained unchanged since the inception of COVID-19 County Alert System.

To meet “critical”, counties must have a new case rate of at least 200 per 100,000 population with at least 42 cases in the past 14 days and have either a 10% or greater 14-day percent positive or a high impact on county hospitals. To meet substantial spread, counties must have a new case rate between 101 and 200 per 100,000 people in 14 days, with at least 21 cases in a two-week period, as well as percent positive rate between 8% and 10% or moderate hospital impact.

As of Tuesday in Sampson, there were 11,743 COVID-19 tests performed, resulting in 11,743 negatives and 7,113 positives, including 40 new cases since Friday. The county stood at 93 deaths attributed to the virus as of Tuesday. A new report was not released by the Sampson County Health Department on Wednesday, customary on days in which the department holds a mass vaccination event.

According to the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard, statewide as of noon Wednesday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 877,764, including 1,861 newly-reported cases. The state tallied 11,595 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday. There were 1,075 hospitalized.

A statewide Modified Stay at Home Order was officially lifted and COVID-19 restrictions eased at the end of February, with Gov. Roy Cooper citing improving numbers and increased vaccine distribution across North Carolina. He reiterated those improving metrics in announcing Wednesday’s agreement for schools to reopen.

The new executive order lifts the Modified Stay at Home Order requiring people to stay at home and businesses to close to the public between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The number of people who may gather indoors will increase from 10 to 25, while 50 remains the limit for outdoors. The curfew on the sale of alcohol for onsite consumption has been moved from 9 to 11 p.m.

Some businesses, including bars and amusement parks, are now open for patrons indoors as they adhere to new occupancy restrictions. Many businesses, venues and arenas now have increased occupancy both indoors and outdoors.