Women Build Week underway

To bring awareness of the challenges women face in getting safe and affordable housing, Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with Lowe’s for International Women Build Week.

The nationwide initiative started Monday for International Women’s Day and will conclude Monday, March 15. During that time, Habitat leaders are encouraging the public to get involved in virtual events online and by joining the campaign. Karroll McDonald, director of development and communications for Fayetteville Habitat, is encouraging the public to get involved.

“What a lot of people don’t know is that most of our homeowners are women and single mothers,” McDonald said. “That’s why we push and try to advocate for Women Build. During this week, we’re going to concentrate on how this pandemic has been for single mothers, trying to live in an affordable home and still doing everything that they have to do.”

Fayetteville Habitat was formed in 1988 as a Christian ministry and nonprofit with a mission to help residents become homeowners. Participants are required to put in hundreds of sweat equity hours, while taking classes on home ownership and financial literacy education. Selected participants are also required to pay a low-interest mortgage. In addition to Sampson and Cumberland counties, families in Bladen are also assisted. Fayetteville Habitat recently dedicated a home for the Taylor Family, making it the second in Sampson. In addition to the two occupied homes, Habitat aims to build on four more lots and is seeking families to participate in the program.

During previous years for Women Build, onsite projects provided opportunities for supporters to get involved, but that’s been put on hold because of COVID-19. During the week, Do-It-Yourself video will be shared throughout the week for watchers to learn new skills that can be used at future Habitat projects.

“We’re having conversations with leaders in the community about affordable housing and the pandemic has affected women, during this time, especially with housing,” McDonald said. “Women Build is one of the best ones that we have. It’s a great event for everyone to come to, but unfortunately we haven’t been able to do that.”

Habitat for Humanity International was founded in Americus, Ga. in 1976. Today, Habitat for Humanity has helped build, renovate, or repair more than 1 million homes. More than 5 million people have been served worldwide. According to the organization, women make up 50 percent of Habitat for Humanity International’s volunteer force, but do to a lack of training, they account for less than 15 percent of workers on the construction sites. The Women Build program was established to promote more involvement.

Through the Women Build project, Habitat is looking for team leaders to recruit women for their group to build homes, while recruiting family and friends to support their effort through fundraising. To spread awareness on social media, Fayetteville Habitat is encouraging everyone to use the hashtags #FayWomenBuild21, #BuildHer, and #WomenBuildWeek.For 2021, Habitat is encouraging the public to make donations online and receive a Women Built T-shirt for their support. Donations will go towards the effort of building homes.

For additional information, please visit https://bit.ly/3kVeY9u or www.fayettevillenchabitat.org

Habitat’s program is one one many initiatives around the world for International Women’s Day. The theme for 2021 is “Choose to Challenge.” The global day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Equality is also encouraged during the observation with roots going back to the early 1900s.

“Today, we celebrate the women in our communities who are breaking barriers every day and the women who inspired them,” Gov. Roy Cooper stated on a Facebook post. “We’re proud to to honor their achievements and support them in the fight for gender equality.”

