Missing man sought; family offers reward

The family of a local man who went missing last month is now offering a reward that leads to his location.

David “Van” Alphin, 35, was last seen around 9 p.m. Feb. 2 at a hog farm on Elwood Road. He was reportedly wearing coveralls and rubber work boots. According to Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities, who disseminated information on Alphin’s disappearance last month and the update on the family’s reward this week, a white SUV was reportedly seen in the area of the farm just prior to Alphin going missing.

Authorities said it is unknown whether there is a connection at this time.

The family reported Alphin missing to law enforcement on Feb. 22. They are now offering a $1,000 reward that leads to information leading to him being located.

He is described as a white male with blue eyes and blonde hair. He is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alphin is urged to contact the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141 or their local law enforcement agency.