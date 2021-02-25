Meals for hospital heroes

Managing Chef Johnny Faison cuts vegetables. He is one of many employees preparing meals to show appreciation to staff members. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Chicken parmesan family dinners are being arranged for employees to pick up. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Italian family meals are avaialble to show appreciation for hospital employees working during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent

As an executive chef, Joseph Hill loves making meals inside the kitchen at Sampson Regional Medical Center for employees and patients.

“It’s a really warm feeling,” said Hill, director of SampsonRMC’s food and nutrition services. “The way to the heart is through someone’s stomach.”

This week, Hill and staff members are hard at work filling bellies with chicken parmesan, green beans, and garlic herb breadsticks. The preparation is for complimentary family meals for all employees as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Hill is leading the way to show appreciation. For SampsonRMC leaders, it’s a way to say thanks and to give staff the convenience of a prepared dinner for their families, who sacrificed a lot to serve patients.

“I think this is really important when it comes to uplifting spirits,” Hill said. “I think we’re all COVID tired and fatigued by this. Anything we can do to help uplift the spirits of the staff in the hospital is a big plus.”

As a token of appreciation, the gesture began during the holiday season to make employees’ lives a little easier. The hospital administration organized to-go meals for everyone. Officials said the dinners were so well received, it became an ongoing program each month.

“Sampson Regional is honored to give back to our team members by providing warm, freshly prepared family meals to go,” stated Allison Strickland, marketing and community relations coordinator. “This past year has been tough in many ways, it’s our hope that in a small way we can make life a little less stressful for our team.”

This week is the third round of making complimentary meals. In December, the first was a rotisserie chicken dinner with fixings, followed by chicken alfredo in January. After the week of Feb. 22., the staff is looking forward to the fourth distribution in March.

Each bundle feeds a family of four, but if they need more, reservations will be accepted. For the first day, 380 people were served. Preparation took about 30 days for the staff. Menu and registration information is posted in the cafeteria area for employees. After making online orders, the hospital provides several options for pickup times. For employees working overnight, chilled meals are available with instructions on warming the food with an oven and microwave, which takes about 40 minutes.

“We anticipate feeding everybody in the hospital, so basically we’re looking at making 500 meals,” Hill said about ordering food 48 hours in advance. “You can count on five eight-hour days to make it all work.”

Hill and his colleagues enjoy what they do. Working in the hospital is a plus when it comes to looking after patients and providing nutritious meals. Volunteers also take meals to employees who aren’t able to work.

“We know that we’re giving them a well-rounded balanced healthy meal,” he said. “We even go so far as making sure we’re feeding people who are FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act).”

After the pandemic started, the public was no longer allowed to visit the cafeteria because of safety reasons. This gave them a little more time to focus on the appreciation effort.

“Since we lost our outside foot traffic, this gives us a reason to shine just a little brighter,” Hill said. “We’re still closed to visitors. We had a lot of people from the community that would eat here that weren’t guests of the hospital. They would just come in and eat.”

On a daily basis, it takes close to 10 employees to operate the kitchen, but for the appreciation dinners, an extra three help make it possible. Work is completed in phases.

“It’s a team effort and it takes a lot of organization, but it’s well worth the time,” Hill said about different departments coming together. “As far as we know, moving forward, as long as the pandemic moves this way, we’re going to keep doing this at least once a month.”

Managing Chef Johnny Faison is one of many people putting smiles on faces during an unprecedented time in the hospital’s history.

“I think it’s a good thing that we’re able to do that for the people that actually are in need,” Faison said about SampsonRMC people working long hours. “We’re hoping that we’re able to do it more in the future.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.