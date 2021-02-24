Sampson case rate dips again; county in yellow

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline
*Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department.
March 16 — first case
April 3 — second case
April 5 — third case
April 6 — 5 cases
April 8 — 9 cases
April 9 — 10 cases
April 13 — 13 cases
April 14 — 14 cases
April 15 — 17 cases
April 16 — 18 cases
April 17 — 19 cases
April 20 — 21 cases
April 21 — 24 cases
April 22 — 27 cases
April 23 — 35 cases
April 24 — 36 cases
April 27 — 45 cases
April 28 — 49 cases
April 29 — 63 cases
April 30 — 74 cases
May 1 — 81 cases
May 4 — 96 cases
May 5 — 100 cases
May 6 — 120 cases
May 7 — 129 cases
May 8 — 140 cases
May 11 — 171 cases
May 12 — 177 cases
May 13 — 193 cases
May 14 — 211 cases
May 15 — 224 cases
May 18 — 257 cases
May 19 — 267 cases
May 20 — 302 cases
May 21 — 314 cases
May 22 — 333 cases
May 26 — 392 cases
May 27 — 402 cases
May 28 — 413 cases
May 29 — 429 cases
June 1 — 479 cases
June 2 — 501 cases
June 3 — 510 cases
June 4 — 545 cases
June 5 — 563 cases
June 8 — 606 cases
June 9 — 630 cases
June 10 — 637 cases
June 11 — 681 cases
June 12 — 707 cases
June 15 — 749 cases
June 16 — 764 cases
June 17 — 804 cases
June 18 — 823 cases
June 19 — 859 cases
June 22 — 890 cases
June 23 — 927 cases
June 24 — 940 cases
June 25 — 954 cases
June 26 — 977 cases
June 29 — 1,013 cases
June 30 — 1,057 cases
July 1 — 1,077 cases
July 2 — 1,085 cases
July 6 — 1,122 cases
July 7 — 1,134 cases
July 8 — 1,149 cases
July 9 — 1,157 cases
July 10 — 1,181 cases
July 13 — 1,200 cases
July 14 — 1,229 cases
July 15 — 1,262 cases
July 16 — 1,283 cases
July 17 — 1,287 cases
July 20 — 1,290 cases
July 21 — 1,322 cases
July 22 — 1,382 cases
July 23 — 1,433 cases
July 24 — 1,451 cases
July 27 — 1,478 cases
July 28 — 1,489 cases
July 29 — 1,498 cases
July 30 — 1,507 cases
July 31 — 1,521 cases
Aug. 5 — 1,547 cases
Aug. 6 — 1,558 cases
Aug. 7 — 1,610 cases
Aug. 10 — 1,638 cases
Aug. 11 — 1,665 cases
Aug. 13 — 1,671 cases
Aug. 14 — 1,691 cases
Aug. 17 — 1,721 cases
Aug. 18 — 1,747 cases
Aug. 19 — 1,755 cases
Aug. 20 — 1,771 cases
Aug. 21 — 1,783 cases
Aug. 24 — 1,811 cases
Aug. 25 — 1,820 cases
Aug. 26 — 1,837 cases
Aug. 27 — 1,851 cases
Aug. 28 — 1,865 cases
Aug. 31 — 1,876 cases
Sept. 1 — 1,908 cases
Sept. 2 — 1,926 cases
Sept. 3 — 1,933 cases
Sept. 4 — 1,958 cases
Sept. 8 — 1,996 cases
Sept. 9 — 2,000 cases
Sept. 10 — 2,020 cases
Sept. 14 — 2,057 cases
Sept. 15 — 2,074 cases
Sept. 16 — 2,098 cases
Sept. 17 — 2,111 cases
Sept. 18 — 2,140 cases
Sept. 21 — 2,176 cases
Sept. 22 — 2,192 cases
Sept. 23 — 2,211 cases
Sept. 24 — 2,241 cases
Sept. 25 — 2,258 cases
Sept. 28 — 2,287 cases
Sept. 29 — 2,302 cases
Sept. 30 — 2,308 cases
Oct. 1 — 2,330 cases
Oct. 2 — 2,348 cases
Oct. 5 — 2,360 cases
Oct. 6 — 2,378 cases
Oct. 7 — 2,406 cases
Oct. 8 — 2,419 cases
Oct. 9 — 2,433 cases
Oct. 12 — 2,476 cases
Oct. 13 — 2,492 cases
Oct. 15 — 2,522 cases
Oct. 16 — 2,551 cases
Oct. 19 — 2,571 cases
Oct. 20 — 2,601 cases
Oct. 21 — 2,621 cases
Oct. 22 — 2,661 cases
Oct. 23 — 2,682 cases
Oct. 26 — 2,717 cases
Oct. 27 — 2,738 cases
Oct. 28 — 2,800 cases
Oct. 29 — 2,833 cases
Oct. 30 — 2,882 cases
Nov. 3 — 2,941 cases
Nov. 4 — 2,956 cases
Nov. 5 — 3,028 cases
Nov. 6 — 3,053 cases
Nov. 9 — 3,102 cases
Nov. 10 — 3,179 cases
Nov. 12 — 3,236 cases
Nov. 13 — 3,312 cases
Nov. 16 — 3,351 cases
Nov. 17 — 3,412 cases
Nov. 18 — 3,435 cases
Nov. 19 — 3,454 cases
Nov. 23 — 3,534 cases
Nov. 24 — 3,583 cases
Nov. 25 — 3,603 cases
Dec. 1 — 3,793 cases
Dec. 3 — 3,911 cases
Dec. 4 — 3,951 cases
Dec. 7 — 3,983 cases
Dec. 8 — 4,053 cases
Dec. 9 — 4,117 cases
Dec. 10 — 4,209 cases
Dec. 11 — 4,281 cases
Dec. 14 — 4,362 cases
Dec. 15 — 4,427 cases
Dec. 16 — 4,506 cases
Dec. 17 — 4,569 cases
Dec. 21 — 4,640 cases
Dec. 22 — 4,716 cases
Dec. 23 — 4,772 cases
Dec. 30 — 5,005 cases
Dec. 31 — 5,041 cases
Jan. 4 — 5,142 cases
Jan. 5 — 5,173 cases
Jan. 6 — 5,238 cases
Jan. 7 — 5,297 cases
Jan. 8 — 5,469 cases
Jan. 11 — 5,514 cases
Jan. 12 — 5,587 cases
Jan. 14 — 5,719 cases
Jan. 15 — 5,789 cases
Jan. 19 — 5,838 cases
Jan. 20 — 5,901 cases
Jan. 21 — 6,004 cases
Jan. 22 — 6,060 cases
Jan. 25 — 6,076 cases
Jan. 26 — 6,132 cases
Jan. 27 — 6,174 cases
Jan. 28 — 6,201 cases
Jan. 29 — 6,237 cases
Feb. 1 — 6,261 cases
Feb. 2 — 6,314 cases
Feb. 4 — 6,345 cases
Feb. 5 — 6,402 cases
Feb. 8 — 6,443 cases
Feb. 9 — 6,470 cases
Feb. 11 — 6,503 cases
Feb. 12 — 6,546 cases
Feb. 15 — 6,574 cases
Feb. 16 — 6,604 cases
Feb. 18 — 6,637 cases
Feb. 19 — 6,692 cases
Feb. 22 — 6,731 cases
Feb. 23 — 6,770 cases
Sampson County continues to improve, and is now in the yellow, as the case rate dipped to one-third of what it was in early January, according to the latest COVID-19 County Alert System report released this week. While still denoting “significant” spread, the yellow is a far cry from the “critical” red of January and the “substantial” spread that painted the county orange earlier this month.
One-third of North Carolina’s counties are in the yellow in the latest report. The alert is released every two weeks by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).
The updated COVID-19 County Alert System showed 27 red “critical” counties — a decrease from 61 red counties on the previous Feb. 4 County Alert System — and the fewest red counties in the state since the start of the County Alert System.
The system uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county. Hospital impact is measured via a composite score that includes the percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.
Monday’s update, which encompasses numbers from Jan. 31 to Feb. 13, also listed 40 orange counties and 33 yellow counties, which changed from 33 and 6 in the Feb. 4 report, respectively.
Sampson’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 people was listed at 453.3 in the new report, as the number continues its decline.
The previous report on Feb. 4, generated from data between Jan. 17 through Jan. 30, showed Sampson’s 14-day case rate at 590.3, a massive drop from the previous two-week case rate of 1,505 per 100,000 people in the Jan. 20 report, which put Sampson’s rate at the fifth highest of the state’s 100 counties for the period of Jan. 3-16.
The Sampson County Health Department reported 1,248 new cases in December and 1,220 in January. Through the first 23 days of February, there have been 509 new cases in Sampson. The county is projected to finish at just over 600 cases for the entire month, or roughly half what was seen in both December and January.
The 14-day percent positive in Sampson is 6.2% in the new report, down from the 8.8% in the Feb. 4 report and the 11.3% in the Jan. 20 report.
Sampson’s cases were deemed to have a “low impact” on local hospitals, a status that has remained unchanged since the inception of COVID-19 County Alert System.
Although North Carolina’s key metrics remain high, they are moving in a positive direction with decreasing trends in numbers of COVID-19 cases reported each day, people being hospitalized with COVID-19, people in the intensive care unit and the percent of tests that are positive, the NCDHHS stated.
On Monday and Tuesday, the Sampson County Health Department reported 39 new positive tests apiece, for a total of 78 since Friday. To date, there have been 18,070 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson, resulting in 11,300 negatives and 6,770 positives. The county stands at 90 deaths attributed to the virus, an increase of one from Monday.
Currently, health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated in North Carolina. The state will move to Group 3: Frontline Essential Workers on Feb. 24. However, because supply is still very limited and the population of frontline essential workers is so large, North Carolina will begin with anyone working in child care or in PreK–12 schools starting on Feb. 24.
North Carolina plans to move to additional frontline essential workers on March 10.
The Sampson County Health Department is holding another drive-thru vaccination for second doses on Wednesday (today). Drive-thru vaccination events for childcare and grade school employees on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 3, from 1 to 4 p.m., both at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center. In addition, several appointment slots have been set aside on Feb. 26, March 5 and March 12 at the Sampson County Health Department specifically for these populations.
Childcare and grade school employees seeking appointments should call 910-490-1056 or 910-592-1131, ext. 4001.
Participants are encouraged to bring their teacher IDs or other form of employee identification. Vaccines will be available as supplies permit to childcare and school employees who have not received any vaccine within 14 days of the event.
More than 2 million doses of the vaccine had been administered across the state as of Tuesday.
In Sampson, more than 7,800 people had received first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, according to statistics provided via the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard. The county had exceeded 11,000 total doses administered, to include 7,832 first doses and 3,453 second doses, the Sampson figures show.
Vaccine providers in North Carolina and across the nation were hampered by delayed shipments and deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines due to severe weather.
Typically, providers receive COVID-19 vaccine shipments of first doses on Tuesday and Wednesday and shipments of second doses on Thursday and Friday. Last week’s delays caused vaccination appointments to be postponed or rescheduled.
Based on guidance from the CDC, second doses can be administered up to six weeks, or 42 days, after the first dose. The recommended target date reflected on vaccination record card is 28 days from the first dose given, allowing a 14-day grace period to receive the second dose.
Sampson Regional Medical Center officials informed the public that if they received their first dose at the hospital’s vaccination clinic and are nearing their target date for their second dose, hospital staff will be contacting them by phone to schedule as soon as the vaccine comes in.
Those who are waiting to schedule their first dose should remain subscribed to the waitlist for email notification for open appointments, hospital officials said.
According to the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard, statewide as of noon Tuesday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date totaled 846,284, including just 1,514 newly-reported cases, the lowest single-day rise statewide in months. The state tallied 10,965 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 31 from Monday, the health agency reported. There were 1,514 people hospitalized as of Tuesday, a drop of 53 from the day before.
There had been approximately 10 million people tested for COVID as of Monday, according to the state’s numbers.
North Carolina’s Modified Stay at Home Order is in effect until at least Feb. 28.
The order requires people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more are required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.