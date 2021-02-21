Lighting a FUSE at Union Middle

At Union Middle School, a sixth-grade student concentrates on placing wires in the right place. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent The ‘Wind Commander’ is one of many challenges available through the FUSE Studio project. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent During a STEAM project, a student works on making the ‘Smart Castle’ project work. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Media Coordinator Debra Malahias helps a student with a FUSE Studio project. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent

Using a foam tubes and tape, sixth-grader Darick Cabrera faced a challenge of building a rollercoaster for a marble at Union Middle School.

It wasn’t a quick task and it took several tries to get everything right. The project, “Coaster Boss” is one many hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) activities now available at the school, thanks to a $26,000 two-year grant through a partnership with Smithfood Foods, Northwestern University, and its FUSE program.

“It’s fun,” he said. “I’m figuring out how to make stuff and it’s teaching me how to try more. I would usually do stuff that I already learned and I would stick to that and sometimes never try because of a fear of failing. This has made me confident in what I can do.”

The coaster work teaches students about physics and motion. One of the tasks was making sure the marble rolls at a certain speed. A monitor was placed at the bottom to check how fast it was going. After the first success, Cabera worked on other levels by adding curves and loops. During the session, he was joined by Ziyah Crenshaw, Levi Dailey, Milton Fernandez-Zaldivar, Alicia Jandres Joya, and Diego Jandres Joya.

“It’s all dealing with the movement, the physics and how speed forces keep the marble in the track,” said Media Coordinator Debra Malahias while observing the roller coaster. “If they build it and it doesn’t meet the (qualifications), then they have to revaluate and try again.”

Malahias played a major role in bringing the FUSE Studio to Union. It’s an education program that’s housed at Northwestern University’s School of Education and Social Policy. The purpose is to facilitate student exploration and learning through activities associated with STEAM. The grant includes training, materials and equipment. All students will have an opportunity to get involved through exploratory classes. Academically or intellectually gifted (AIG) students will have access to programs if the AIG teacher chooses to incorporate into lessons.

Union Middle is working to build a STEAM lab and the grant is helping with its foundation. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the school down because of restrictions related to face-to-face learning, but they’re determined to move forward. Students are working remotely and in the classroom. Union Middle is the only school in Sampson County that received the funding.

“I’m excited because the grant came with machinery that we would have never been able to purchase,” Principal Dr. Theresa Melanas said about receiving items like a 3D printer. “FUSE gives you all of the materials that the students might need to complete the individual challenges.”

Activities, called challenges, include robotics, music, 3D printing design, coding, and more. Through the FUSE Studio, one of many projects include Just Bead It!, an activity where students use gel beads to learn about human cells. Another is Smart Castle and during this hands-on activity, students use codes on a computer to turn stuff on in the castle. During the week, a writing project was added so students can reflect on what they learned.

“The important part about the whole setup of the FUSE studio is that students choose what they want to work on,” Melanas said. “We’re not telling them ‘you must complete this task.’ They’re able to go into the website and look and see what challenge they want to explore. They can work independently or as a team to create those experiences.”

Malahias expressed how the hands-on activities will challenge students and improve their thinking skills.

“The multiple challenges are things that I never laid hands on, so I know they haven’t,” Malahias said. “I just think it’s a great opportunity for them to access things that in their entire school career may not have an opportunity to interact with.”

FUSE coming to Union was made possible by Smithfield Foods and the company’s $350,000 donation to Northwestern University to bring 20 new FUSE studios to districts in North Carolina and the Midwest. Keira Lombardo, executive vice president of Corporate Affairs and Compliance, and president of the Smithfield Foundation, stated that they believe education can transform people and communities.

“We firmly believe in developing the next generation of students, starting in the communities we call home,” Lombardo said in a news release. “For that reason, we’re proud to support FUSE’s innovative work to better equip students with 21st century skillsets.”

Reed Stevens, Founder of FUSE and Northwestern University professor, added that the FUSE Team always put student experiences at the center of their work.

“We are thrilled by Smithfield Food’s generous support as we launch 20 new FUSE Studios in Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa and North Carolina,” Stevens stated. “We look forward to developing sustaining partnerships with each of our grant recipients, and we are excited that students in Smithfield communities will receive access to a diverse suite of challenges designed to ignite creativity, collaboration and discovery through activities not found in a typical classroom setting.”

While observing the sixth-grade students in his class, Union teacher Robert Smith said the FUSE studio provides good life lesson for them when they have to take different steps to make everything work.

“It’s really neat because there’s so many challenges and different opportunities, to go in whatever direction they wanted to go,” Smith said. “There’s something for everybody. The thing is that they have to try a bunch of different paths to find out which one is their best fit.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.