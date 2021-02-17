Schools mull four-day return

Carroll

‘I would say from the rooftops, that you can not teach daily phonics and reading foundations remotely. It just can’t be done — not at the level that it needs to be done to give these kids the foundation that they need.’ — Nicole Peterson, director of Pre-K-8 education

Leaders from Sampson County Schools are considering a re-entry plan that would see all pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students in classrooms for more than just two days a week.

During a Tuesday work session for the district’s Board of Education, the target starting date was set for Monday, March 15, to prepare. A final decision as to whether students can come to school for four days or more will be made during the next board meeting. Interim Superintendent Dr. Stewart Hobbs presented the information after getting recommendations from principals and reviewing COVID-19 metrics.

“There’s still a lot of questions, but we wanted to get a plan in place,” Hobbs said about having breathing room to get everything ready in three weeks.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state officials earlier this month made a request for districts to get more students back in schools after months of remote learning. A hybrid system of online education and classroom learning for only a few days each week was also implemented by districts.

“In November, when we voted on the re-entry plan, we talked about some metrics,” Hobbs said in regards to data related to the amount of positive cases in Sampson County, schools, and people in hospitals. “Those metrics are decreasing and I’ve think we’ve overcome the Christmas and the New Year increase.”

The distribution of vaccinations is another factor. Hobbs said school officials are trying to get employees shots as quickly as possible. However, at the moment, there’s uncertainty as to how many employees can get vaccinated during a two-week period after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced that distribution will start Feb. 24 for educators, child care providers and other workers in school buildings.

“That was not going to happen,” Hobbs said. “I have concerns for that when I hear that ‘oh, we can get all teachers vaccinated in two weeks’ coming out of Raleigh, and the health departments across the state are saying ‘we can do what we can, but we don’t have enough vaccines.’”

Hobbs continued and said schools are fortunate to have medical providers contacting schools about getting shots. While educators wait for vaccinations, the district will continue to make sure buildings are sanitized. Another need is making sure there’s enough meals, which would take about two weeks. Decisions will also have to made regarding whether students would eat in classrooms or the lunchroom. This would require additional cleaning after each group.

Using safety guidelines from the Public Schools of North Carolina’s “Lighting Our Way Forward” plan, Sampson’s district used a phased-in approach with different groups of students going to school for two back-to-back days and spending the rest of the week learning at home — a format known as Plan B. At the start of the 2020-2021 academic year, the district used remote learning — Plan C. In March, the Plan A format would allow students to have more face-to-face instruction for more than a few days. Middle and high school students will remain under the Plan B format.

“Please understand that there’s going to minimal social distancing,” Hobbs said about certain elementary schools. “It’s going to look very different from school to school, classroom to classroom.”

Some of the classrooms may have about 19 children, while others will have just 10 or 12, based on current face-to-face enrollment. Full bus routes are also expected to bring challenges, but Hobbs stressed that it’s important to get students students back in classrooms. Board Vice Chair Sandra Carroll feels the same way, especially when it comes to the toll remote learning is having on elementary teachers.

“They are stressed to the max,” Carroll said before applauding the work of the educators.

“I’m pretty sure that stress comes from the fact that they’re teaching face-to-face students and remote students,” Chair Sonya Powell said. “They feel like they can’t do that five days a week and I agree with them because I can’t do it five days a week.”

At the moment, it’s unknown how many students will return. Due to COVID-19 concerns, parents and students may continue their education at home through remote learning. Nicole Peterson, director of Pre-K-8 education, believes that families who decided to come to school under Plan B will be in classrooms throughout the week if Plan A is approved. Along with Powell, she hopes to see more students in the classrooms.

“I don’t know what type of miracle it’s going to take to get kids to come back face-to-face,” Powell said. “That’s starting with Pre-K, all the way through 12th grade. We’re going to really have to figure out a way to get them to come back. Some of them are very comfortable where they’re at right now.”

When it comes to easing the burden on teachers, Peterson said larger elementary schools are able to assign employees to strictly remote learning or classroom only positions. But smaller elementary schools may not have not have enough teachers for each grade level. Another concern mentioned by Peterson is seeing the negative gaps in reading proficiency for kindergarten and first grade students due to the lack of face-to-face instruction.

“It continues to get smaller the older they get because obviously they have that skill base because they’ve been in face-to-face instruction before,” Peterson said while talking about first-grade students. “They’ve had a good foundation with the phonics and our kindergartners do not.”

To see improvements, she’s praying that students return in March.

“And I would say from the rooftops, that you can not teach daily phonics and reading foundations remotely,” Peterson said. “It just can’t be done — not at the level that it needs to be done to give these kids the foundation that they need.”

The re-entry plan for elementary schools will be on the agenda for final approval at the next board meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, in the central office auditorium, 437 Rowan Road, Clinton.

