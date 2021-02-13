Food Bank restarts, now on Thursday

Cassandra Quick, member of Three in One Family Center, gets produce ready for a vehicle. Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church lends a hand during a weekly food bank, hosted by Three in One Family Center at the Sampson Agri-Exposition Center. Commissioner Thaddeus Godwin helps hand out food last year. The distribution begins at 10 a.m. but Clinton residents have so far regularly lined up early in their cars with their trunk open. Three in One Family Center has handed out boxes full of food to those who need it. Weekly, Three in One Family Center hands out food to 800 to 1,100 families, some 2,000 pounds of food in all.

Clinton residents lined up at least an hour early Thursday for the returning food bank at the Sampson County Agri-Expo Center. The Three in One Family Center, a nonprofit organization, assisted by volunteers, handed out boxes of mixed vegetables and fruits, chicken product and dairy products.

The food bank was originally on Wednesdays but when the county opted to have its vaccination clinics on that day at the Expo Center, Gregory Quick, who runs Three in One Family Center based out of Goldsboro, moved the outreach to the next day.

The drive-thru food bank will be every Thursday, until September or later, if they are allowed to do so.

Quick has been participating in nonprofits for 16 years now. He first started with his church, where he convinced his pastor to open a food bank through the church. Quick ran the food bank for eight years before relocating. When he came back to Goldsboro, someone else was running the church food bank so he decided to open up his own nonprofit organization.

Quick’s mother, LeeEtta Pulley, inspired him to open up his own nonprofit organization. She has operated her own nonprofit organization for over 22 years. Pulley runs the Community Lighthouse House Development Center.

Pulley volunteered for the Women’s Fountain Correctional Facility in Rocky Mountain for 32 years.

The organization started its journey by giving out just vegetables. Now they give away meat, vegetable, milk and cheese. Weekly, Three in One Family Center hands out food to 800 to 1,100 families, some 2,000 pounds of food in all.

Quick stated that food banks help different areas by giving them one less financial stress to worry about.

There’s no paperwork involved in the process and no personal requirements of any sort. The only information Quick will need is the number of people living in each household.

The USDA has partnered with local farms to pay for the produce, according to Quick.

“We’re very excited to serve the people of Duplin, Wayne and Sampson County,” Quick added.

The food bank comes straight out of Three in One Family Center’s pocket.

“We gotten a lot of our support, volunteer-wise, from the community, especially from Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church on Lisbon Street,” Quick stated. “Pastor Thaddeus Godwin has a lot on his plate, but he was there with us the seven months we worked last year.”

The organization gave out around 1,286 boxes during Thursday’s event. Quick estimated around 50,000 pounds of food was distributed.

“It’s very important because of the food insecurity due to the pandemic,” Quick said of the importance of holding a drive-thru food bank. “Most of our participants are senior citizens. They have especially been hit the hardest during this time. Lots of them have to pay for their medications every month. There’s not a lot left for food for our senior citizens.”

